Cydectin young handlers ready for final

Farmers who have a planned worm control strategy for their sheep flock can save costs and increase production in their flock.

This was one of the conversation topics at the CYDECTIN Young Handlers competition at Clogher Valley Show last year.

The judge checked young handlers knowledge of their breed and sheep farming at the Cydectin final.Photograph- Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

The judge, assessed the competitor’s showing and handling ability, their knowledge of their particular breed and their overall knowledge of sheep management.

Looking forward to this year’s CYDECTIN final, Paul Redmond from Zoetis commented: “It is important that Zoetis products are not only effective on farm but are also cost effective. Worming only when necessary helps reduce wormer costs and slows the development of resistance to wormers, whilst ensuring good growth rates in the lambs. Our sponsorship of the CYDECTIN Young Handlers final aims to highlight to up and coming young sheep farmers the importance of a health plan for their flock.”

Paul recommends that farmers work with their SQP or veterinary surgeon to draw up a flock health plan which follows a farm specific worm control protocol. Its suitability needs checking regularly in the face of fluctating changes such as weather. Other dynamic and often unpredictable challenges through the season include varying levels of pasture larval contamination, and the volume of eggs passed from ewes or from lambs.

Paul went on to highlight the benefits of regular sampling with faecal egg counts, pointing out that this means that the farmer is not spending money unnecessarily on precautionary measures - it provides an early warning system which ensures that veterinary products, when necessary, are administered when they are most effective.

The 2019 Cydectin Young Handlers final will take place at Clogher Valley Show on Wednesday, 31st July. Zoetis representative, Paul Redmond is looking forward to meeting sheep owners and to viewing the high standard of stockmanship that this event presents each year. Winners of the champion and reserve championship awards will receive a shepherd’s crook while medals will be presented to all finalists who qualified at the various shows throughout the season.