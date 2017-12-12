D A Forgie gets ready to host festive open day

Grab your Santa hat and bring the kids because D A Forgie is preparing to host a special festive open day at their Limavady premises on Friday, December 15.

D A Forgie’s new ground care workshop will be transformed into a winter wonderland as the open day, which runs from 10am to 10pm, kicks the festive season into top gear.

The open day will see many of D A Forgie’s top brands put to the fore with the extensive range of Merlo forklifts and Kubota tractors featuring prominently.

In addition to that there will a special showcase of Honda’s ground care products including brushcutters, leaf blowers and lawnmowers, while the Nilfisk Alto power washer is proving a firm favourite.

D A Forgie’s carries a vast array of parts in stock and there will be special festive offers available on a range of products on the day.

But of course, no festive open day would complete without a visit from the man himself - Santa Claus!

Santa will turnout in true style at DA Forgie’s as he arrives in a Kubota tractor and will stay from 6pm-9pm for the children, young and perhaps not so young, to meet him.

Ria Forgie, branch manager, explained: “We are absolutely delighted to be hosting our open day next week and look forward to welcoming a good crowd of our existing and hopefully some new customers.

“There will be a full range of our products on show and everyone is welcome to come along. There will be refreshments and a raffle taking place, as well as the chance to meet Santa.

“Christmas is a very special time and a warm welcome awaits all at D A Forgie,” added Ria.

With over 40 years experience of selling farm and plant machinery, having been established in 1974, D A Forgie is a leading dealer in Northern Ireland and indeed throughout Ireland. The company is the main dealer for many well known brands such as Honda, Kubota Groundcare, Agriculture and Construction and Merlo Tele handlers to name but a few.

So get the date marked in your diary - Friday, December 15, from 10am to 10pm, at D A Forgie, Seacoast Road, Limavady, County Londonderry, BT49 9DW.