DA Forgie have over 40 years of experience in sales

DA Forgie have over 40 years’ experience of selling farm and plant machinery.

Established in 1974, D.A.Forgie is a leading dealer in Northern Ireland and indeed, throughout all of Ireland, becoming the main dealer for many well-known brands such as Kubota, Honda and Merlo Tele handlers to name but a few. They return to the Q8 Oils Spring Farm Machinery Show, Balmoral on Wednesday 22nd and Thursday 23rd January, with an impressive display of Kubota Machinery and Merlo Tele handlers plus much more.

With all of their products tested by highly qualified and experienced staff, they will be glad to offer assistance and guidance to visitors at the show, to provide demonstrations of their equipment functionality and offer advice based on their longstanding experience in this trade.

You can check out their extensive range and speak to a member of DA Forgie’s experienced team at their stand at H1090.