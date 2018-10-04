DAERA announces 70% rate for advance CAP payments for 2018

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has today announced that the rate of advance CAP payments for 2018 will increase from 50% to 70% of claim value.

The European Commission has approved an application from the Department to increase the rate of advance payments from 16 October 2018 due to the series of recent adverse weather events, namely a combination of persistently wet weather and stormy conditions earlier in the year, followed by exceptionally high temperatures with little or no rain during the latter part of June to date, causing drought conditions.

Advance payments will commence on 16 October 2018 and will be made to all eligible farm businesses in Northern Ireland which have fully verified claims. Balance payments, or full payments for those not eligible for an advance payment, will commence from 1 December 2018.