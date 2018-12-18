DAERA delivers new record for CAP payments

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) today announced that a record 98% of farmers in Northern Ireland have received a full or balance CAP payment in December 2018.

The payments, totalling £91 million, were issued to 23,676 farm businesses. Since the completion of advance payments in early November 2018, the department has maintained its drive to maximise payment performance. A total of £281 million in CAP payments has been issued in 2018.

This record number of payments, which builds on the achievements of last year (97%), has been made possible due to 100% of farmers submitting their Single Application online. Claims made online are faster, more secure and more accurate. Payments can only be made on fully verified claims.

This year, 94% of farm businesses who had been subject to a land inspection have received their payment in December. This represents a 10% increase in the percentage of inspection cases paid in December 2017.