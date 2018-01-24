DAERA extends consultation on proposals to eradicate Bovine TB

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced an extension to the closing date for responses to the public consultation on DAERA’s ‘Response to the TB Strategic Partnership Groups (TBSPG) Bovine Tuberculosis Eradication Strategy for Northern Ireland.’

The consultation will now close at 23:59 on Monday, 5th February 2018.

Given the significant and wide ranging proposals contained within the consultation, and following contact from some stakeholders, DAERA has announced the extension to ensure that anyone interested in this significant area has an opportunity to have their say.

The consultation outlines the Department’s response to the recommendations made in the TBSPG Strategy across a number of key programme areas including:

management and partnership working

testing and processes

approaches to dealing with TB in wildlife

preventing TB spread and improving herd health

finance and funding of the programme

and plans for future research into bTB

You can respond at http://consultations.nidirect.gov.uk/daera-tb-br-policy-and-research/tb-eradication-strategy-consultation

The consultation and associated documents can be accessed at www.daera-ni.gov.uk/consultations