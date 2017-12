The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has announced that the closing date for new applications to the Business Development Groups (BDG) scheme will be extended to 4pm on Friday 12 January 2018.

Business Development Groups are open to all farmers who are interested in improving the efficiency of their farm business, working together, sharing ideas and learning how other farmers solve problems.

Business Development Groups will help give farmers the skills to assess how their farm enterprises are performing so they make informed decisions on the future development of their business.

Farmers in Business Development Groups attend up to eight training events per year, benchmark the performance of their business and produce a development plan which is tailored to their farm.

BDG participants rate the opportunity to learn from other farmers very highly including the access they get to the latest data and information.

They also regard the support they receive from their dedicated facilitator as a key benefit of being part of the scheme

Business Development Groups is part-funded by the EU through the Rural Development Programme 2014-2020.

To make an application to the Business Development Group scheme and for further information visit www.cafre.ac.uk/industrysupport/business-development-groups or call 028 9442 6790 or e-mail kt.admin@daera-ni.gov.uk.