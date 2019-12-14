DAERA funds research scheme

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) launched their Postgraduate Studentship scheme on December 10.

The scheme offers 12 new Studentships, due to commence in October 2020, to carry out specific research over a three year period, while working towards a PhD qualification.

The competition is open to all graduates who meet eligibility criteria and all applications must meet one of DAERA’s Postgraduate Studentship Research Needs for 2020.

DAERA Permanent Secretary, Dr. Denis McMahon expressed his delight at the calibre of Postgraduate funded students. He said: “High quality scientific research is essential for DAERA to address issues and make sound evidence based decisions in a period of rapidly evolving challenges. The research is aligned with DAERA’s needs and contribute to our vision of a ‘living, working, active landscape valued by everyone.”

Funding is provided in the form of a student maintenance grant and fees are paid directly to the student’s University.

Details of the 2020 Research Needs, Application Forms and Terms and Conditions for the awards are available at: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/daera-studentships

Applications must be submitted before midnight on February 25, 2020 and interviews will be held on 6, 7, 8 April 2020.