DAERA issues offers to EFS Tranche 3 applicants

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), has today announced that ‘Letters of Offer’ for the Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS) Higher Tranche 3 have been issued.

The letters have been sent via email and details can be found in the EFS section of DAERA Online Services.

The application window for this third tranche of EFS Higher closed on Friday 17 May 2019, and it has been oversubscribed with 932 applications. These have been ranked according to the highest environmental benefit and approximately 300 letters of offer will be made to achieve an orderly uptake in line with previous year intakes.

If you receive a Letter of Offer you are encouraged to engage an Environmental Planner as soon as possible.

Contact details for available planners can be found on the DAERA website. CAFRE will also be offering EFS Higher applicant awareness sessions in July to explain the next steps in the application process including engaging planners.

EFS(H) aims to deliver site-specific environmental management.

The work will often involve payment for implementing a particular grazing regime, and, where applicable to your farm, perhaps scrub, bracken or rush control.

It is anticipated the EFS Tranche 3 agreements will commence to issue in late 2019 with a start date of 01 January 2020 and run for five years to 31 December 2024.

You are not committed to the Scheme until you return a signed agreement to DAERA.

The EFS is part of the NI Rural Development Programme and is part funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

For more information on the EFS: visit the DAERA website on: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/topics/grants-and-funding/area-based-schemes-2018-0