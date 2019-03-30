DAERA launches online export health certification system

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is introducing an online application system for the export of animals and Products Of Animal Origin (POAO).

DAERA’s new Export Health Certification Online (DECOL) will go live on Monday 1 April and can be accessed via the DAERA website.

DECOL enables exporters of animals such as cattle, pigs, dogs, cats and horses and POAO such as hides, skins, meat and dairy to apply online for Export Health Certificates (EHCs). It does not replace the existing online systems, such as TRACES and e-AVI, for certain live animals and POAO exports to the European Union and Great Britain. Further updates to this position will be provided, if this changes.

The new system will make it easier for exporters, or their agents, to make an application for an EHC by replacing the current paper-based system with an online process. The DAERA website will also be updated to provide detailed guidance and support for exporters to assist them in making their applications.

Currently, exports of POAO such as meat, dairy, eggs and fish, to the EU do not require exporters to apply for a certificate using DECOL, however updates will be provided in advance if this position changes.