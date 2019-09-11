DAERA launches Rural Micro Capital Grant Scheme 2019

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced that the 2019 Rural Micro Capital Grant Scheme is now open for applications.

Micro Capital grants of between £200 and £1,500 are available to rural community-led, voluntary organisations for projects tackling issues of local poverty and/or social isolation.

The total project cost must not exceed £3,000. Projects must clearly address an issue of rural poverty and/or social isolation and applicants must provide a minimum of 15% match funding.

The scheme is being delivered by Rural Support Networks on behalf of DAERA.

Application forms, guidance notes and further advice and information are available from the Rural Support Network in your local council area.

Download Rural Support Network contact details

The closing date for applications is 4:00pm on Friday 27 September 2019.