DAERA Management Notes: Beef and sheep

SHEEP: Prepare for lambing

As lambing season approaches ensure all the necessary supplies are in stock. These include iodine solution for navels, lubricant, gloves, lambing aids, powdered colostrum substitute or frozen colostrum, stomach tube and/or feeding bottles. A lamb warming box is also useful for reversing hypothermia in newborn lambs. It works by circulating warm air within the box. Regularly monitor the temperature in the box aiming for a temperature of 38.5oC.

Approximately half of lamb losses occur in the first 48 hours after birth, with 30% occurring between scanning and lambing. Being prepared reduces losses and stress during the busy lambing period. Lambing pens should be at least 1.2 m by 1.8 m. Allow one pen for every eight to ten ewes. The number depends on the expected lambing spread. Provide plenty of clean straw as this will keep levels of infection in the shed to a minimum.

An adequate intake of high quality colostrum by lambs as soon as possible after birth will increase lamb survival rate. Colostrum provides the newborn lamb with a vital source of energy. The immunoglobulins in the colostrum also provide immunity to disease. As the immunoglobulins are specific to pathogens in your flock, colostrum from your own ewes is superior to any replacement colostrum brought in. An appropriate feeding regime pre-lambing, based on scanned litter size and time until lambing will ensure good quality colostrum is produced. Newborn lambs require 50 ml of colostrum per kilogramme of body weight within the first four to six hours of birth and 200-250 ml per kilogramme weight within the first 24 hours. The latter is equivalent to approximately one litre for a typical twin lamb weighing 4.0-4.5 kg.

BEEF: Calf health

Spring calving will start soon on many farms. Scour is a major threat to young calves, accounting for approximately 50% of calf deaths up to one month of age. There are two types of scours; infectious and non-infectious. The latter refers to nutritional scours which are not caused by pathogens and cannot be spread between calves. Infectious scours can be sub-divided into three categories; viral, bacterial and protozoan.

Viral scours caused by, for example Rotavirus, Coronavirus and BVD can only be controlled by preventative means such as vaccines and maintaining a clean environment. Antibiotics do not work against these specific pathogens, however they are often prescribed to control secondary bacterial infection. The main causes of bacterial scours are E-coli and Salmonella. Protozoan scours caused by Cryptosporidium and Coccidiosis are a problem on many farms. They are extremely contagious and difficult to remove from the environment.

Develop a control strategy for scours on your farm in consultation with your vet. Some of the pathogens can be controlled by vaccinating the cows. This is generally done three to 12 weeks pre-calving. The immunity is then passed via the colostrum to the calf. If the calf does not receive colostrum from a vaccinated cow they will not gain the immunity. Good hygiene in the sheds is also important. Talk to your vet when purchasing disinfectants to make sure you are targeting the pathogens relevant to your farm.

Purchased replacements

Breeding your own replacements is the best policy from an animal health perspective. Where this is not possible, it is important to have an appropriate quarantine protocol in place to avoid introducing certain diseases to the rest of your herd. Ask the vendor about previous anthelmintic treatments or vaccinations. Consult with your vet as to any further treatments which may be required before mixing with your herd. If you need to buy in replacements source them from a reliable herd of known health status.

End of the closed period for slurry spreading

You can now spread organic manures and chemical fertilisers provided ground and weather conditions are suitable. Target slurry on fields showing low P and K indices in soil analyses or fields that do not normally receive slurry/manure.