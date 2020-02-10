DAERA Management Notes: Dairying

Nutrient management: You can reduce your fertiliser bill this spring by making best use of soil nutrients and available slurry, but still grow good crops of grass for silage and grazing. As fields have not received fertiliser since mid-September or slurry/farmyard manure from October they are in the ideal state for sampling. This is the last opportunity to carry out soil analysis before spring slurry application.

Soil sampling augers and bags are available from your local DAERA Direct Office. You should sample each field. If the field is more than four hectares sample each four hectare block within the field. When sampling a grass field walk it in a ‘W’ pattern taking at least 25 cores using a 75 mm auger. Place the samples in a bucket as you take them. Avoid sampling headlands, dung pats or areas around gates and water troughs. Mix the samples in the bucket thoroughly before putting 300 g of mixed soil in a sample bag. Call into your local DAERA Direct Office now to book an auger for immediate sampling.

You should receive the results within a week and your local Development Adviser can help you interpret them. Use the DAERA Online Services CAFRE Crop Nutrient Recommendation Calculator to calculate specific field requirements, whilst keeping within the Nutrients Action Programme Regulations. The calculator takes account of the time and method of slurry application when calculating how much fertiliser nitrogen (N) to apply for first cut silage.

As a general rule grazing fields have phosphate (P) and potash (K) recycled by grazing cattle. Apply slurry therefore to land that is used for silage, targeting fields that have tested low for P and K. This makes best use of the soil and slurry nutrients helping to avoid nutrient shortfalls where there is greatest demand.

Take account of N in slurry when deciding how much fertiliser to apply for first cut silage later in the spring. There is unlikely to be a yield response to applying a total of more than 120 kg of N per hectare for first cut. If using a trailing shoe or shallow injection system to apply the slurry you will almost double the efficiency of N use.

The optimum index of 2+ for P and 2- for K will maximise crop yield from the most economic use of inputs. Further applications of P or K to soils with above optimum indices are not cost effective. In addition applications of phosphate above the recommended rates increases the potential for P to be lost to our waterways and will be in breach of the Nutrients Action Programme Regulations.

When selecting fertiliser consider using stabilised urea that will reduce nitrogen losses. See environment notes for more information on stabilised urea.

February checklist

* Although the closed period for spreading slurry has ended you can only spread it if weather and conditions are suitable. Do not spread slurry on waterlogged ground, when raining heavily or when heavy rain is forecast within the next 48 hours, on ground with a slope of 20% or more, on ground that is frozen or covered in snow. During the month of February buffer zones for slurry spreading are increased. See environment notes for more detail.

* If using chemical P fertiliser or P rich manure soil analysis results should be available and a fertilisation plan prepared and kept up to date. If importing anaerobic digestate you will need a nutrient content analysis.

* If operating under a nitrates derogation please see environment notes for more information.

* From the start of this month any anaerobic digestate should be spread using Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment (LESSE).

* Review soil analysis results and plan nutrient requirements based on soil status and crop requirement.

* Complete any maintenance on cow tracks and paddock fencing in preparation for the grazing season.