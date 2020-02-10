DAERA Management Notes: Environment

Stabilised urea - an alternative source of nitrogen fertiliser

Stabilised or protected urea products are gaining more and more interest with NI farmers. Research has shown that ammonia emissions are reduced by 78.5% when stabilised urea is used instead of straight urea, whilst also maintaining yields similar to Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN).

Stabilised urea reduces ammonia emissions because it contains a urease inhibitor such as NBPT. Use of a proven urease inhibitor slows the breakdown of urea to ammonia. This better suits the needs of the growing crop by allowing it more time to utilise the fertiliser.

In summary stabilised urea:

* Releases much lower amounts of ammonia that standard urea

* Has lower Greenhouse Gas emissions than CAN fertiliser

* Produces similar yields to CAN in trials throughout the growing season, including in dry conditions

* Is approximately 20% cheaper per kilogramme N than CAN

Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment

The 1 February 2020 saw the start of the first piece of legislation regarding the use of Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment (LESSE) to protect air and water. From this date all anaerobic digestate must be spread using LESSE. This legislation will then apply to other groups as follows:

15 June 2020: Slurry on derogated farms must be applied using LESSE after 15th June each year.

1 February 2021: Agricultural contractors employed to spread slurry must use LESSE.

1 February 2022: Slurry to be spread using LESSE on cattle farms with 200 or more livestock units and pig farms with a total annual livestock manure N of 20,000 kg or more.

Currently when the inverted splash plate is used 80-100% of all N is lost to air as ammonia. LESSE can reduce these losses by up to 60% if slurry is applied using the trailing shoe system and 30% if a dribble bar system is used. LESSE is also useful in reducing run-off into waterways.

Slurry spreading during February

The closed period ended at midnight on 31 January. Manure application can resume provided weather and ground conditions are suitable. Under the revised Nutrient Action Programme 2019-2022, for the month of February the setback distances or buffer zones are increased from:

* 20 m to 30 m from lakes

* 10 m to 15 m from any other waterway

* 3 m to 5 m from any other waterway if using Low Emission Slurry Spreading Equipment (LESSE) in fields with an incline of less than 10% or the adjoining field is less than one hectare in size or not more than 50 m wide

The maximum allowable application rate has been reduced from 50 m3 per hectare to 30 m3 per hectare (4,500 gallons per acre to 2,700 gallons per acre) for this period.

During February take care to ensure these increased distances and reduced rates are observed when spreading slurry, to prevent possible nutrient run-off into waterways and comply with the new regulations.

Derogation applications for 2020

Derogation allows farms with a N loading of more than 170 kg N per hectare per year to operate up to the higher limit of 250 kg N per hectare per year. The nitrogen and phosphorus (P) excretion rates for cattle have been revised with effect from 1 January 2020. For many dairy farmers and large beef producers this change may result in N loadings in excess of 170 kg N per hectare per year for 2020. Now is the time to check your N loading and apply for a derogation.

Farms under derogation must:

* Maintain at least 80 % of their farmed area in grassland

* Have a P balance of no more than 10 kg P per hectare per year

* Submit a fertilisation account to NIEA online

* Prepare and keep a fertilisation plan each year

* Complete an online application

Additional changes applicable to 2020 derogation applications:

At least 50 % of the slurry produced on the farm should be applied by 15 June. Slurry applied after the 15 June each year should be applied using LESSE, such as a dribble bar, trailing shoe, trailing hose, soil incorporation and soil injection.

The CAFRE Nutrient Calculators, which are available at: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/onlineservices can be used to help with N loading and P balance calculations.