DAERA Notes: Information technology

Single Application and Maps Service and Entitlement Transfer Service now open

The 2019 Single Application and Maps Service and Entitlement Transfer Service is now available within DAERA online services. DAERA is urging farmers to take note of important dates for submission of their Single Application or Transfer of Entitlements.

The deadline for submitting online Single Applications is midnight on Wednesday 15 May. Applications after this date will incur a penalty.

If you wish to claim payment for the Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS) this facility will be available within your Single Application from 8th April. You can still complete the rest of the Single Application early and save or submit it and then return to finalise the EFS part of your application on or after 8 April. The Single Application should be submitted by 15 May to avoid penalties.

The 2019 Entitlement Transfer service is also open to transfer Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) entitlements where it is a straightforward transfer (sale, gift or lease) from one farm business to another with no business change or inheritance involved. If you plan to complete a transfer for the 2019 scheme year note the deadline for using this service is 2 May.

Need help?

There are a number of options available to you if you need help to complete your 2019 Single Application. Call our Single Application Advisory Service on 0300 200 7848 (Monday to Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm) or use the convenient web chat facility within the application. Our advisers will help you with any queries about your application or the schemes.

If the Single Application adviser thinks you need further assistance, there may still be ‘one to one’ appointments available at your local DAERA Direct office where staff can help you complete your application. This is an appointment only service so you must ring the Single Application Advisory Service to arrange an appointment. If you think you will require this help act immediately while appointments are available and don’t take any unnecessary risks.

DAERA are running a series of ‘How to Complete your Single Application’ workshops at CAFRE campuses in Enniskillen, Cookstown (Loughry) and Antrim (Greenmount). These workshops are very popular and you don’t need any particular IT skills to attend as our staff will be there to help you. Book a place now by contacting 028 7131 9955. This is an appointment only service, so make the call now and don’t miss out while places are available.

Check out the DAERA website Area Based schemes section: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/area-based-schemes-2019-guidance-and-forms for more information and helpful videos that demonstrate how to complete your application online.

Alternatively you can use the services of an agent or trusted person you know who can be given online access to complete your application on your behalf. You will need to complete a form to nominate an authorised person if you have not previously done so. You can download this form from the DAERA website: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/single-application-and-maps-nomination-authorised-person-form or your agent may provide this for you.

Nutrient management planning

CAFRE are organising nutrient management planning courses for spring 2019.

These courses use the DAERA online Crop Nutrient Calculator to complete a nutrient management plan for the crops grown on your farm. With your soil analysis you can use the calculator to work out:

How much nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P) and potassium (K) your crop needs to grow (crop requirement).

How much N, P, and K is supplied from slurry/manure.

How to minimise the need for chemical fertiliser by using the right type and rate of fertiliser.

A report is then produced which you can use as a record to show compliance with the nutrient limit measures of the Nitrates and Phosphorus Regulations.

You can submit an expression of interest in attending the nutrient management planning courses via the CAFRE website Industry Training Agri-Environment section: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/industry-support/industry-training/agri-environment/

or contact the CAFRE Industry Training team on 028 9442 6880 for more information.