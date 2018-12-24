DAERA online services showcased to public

This year’s Winter Fair was busy for the DAERA online services team.

Dr Ronan Coll, Pamela Gardiner from CAFRE and Desmond Roulstone and Michael Gillespie from Area Based Schemes, were at the DAERA online services stand to provide farmers with useful advice and tips on how to get the best from DAERA online services.

Many farmers were keen to find out how to access APHIS online using their smartphone and were asking questions about notifying animal movements online. At the Winter Fair, Mr and Mrs Beattie received advice from Ronan who explained how APHIS online can be used to notify all their calf registrations as well as help them to ensure their herd information is correct and up to date.

Brendan Coll also received advice from Ronan how he can create a shortcut to DAERA online services on his smartphone. Now Brendan can access the DAERA online services login page by simply tapping an icon on his phone.

It was great to hear from the many farmers who used DAERA online services, and how the services are making their job of managing a successful dairy farm a little bit easier.

For more information about DAERA online services, please contact the DAERA online services help desk on 028 9442 6699 or email: onlineservices@daera-ni.gov.uk