DAERA seeking views on proposed Nitrates Action Programme for NI 2019-2022

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is seeking views on the proposed Nitrates Action Programme for Northern Ireland 2019-2022.

The Nitrates Action Programme implements the EU Nitrates Directive which is designed to protect surface waters and groundwaters from pollution by agricultural nutrients.

DAERA would welcome any comments on the proposals outlined in the consultation document.

The consultation will close at 4pm on 19 March 2019.

The consultation document on the proposed Nitrates Action Programme for Northern Ireland for 2019-2022 can be viewed and downloaded on the departmental website: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/consultations/consultation-proposed-nitrates-action-programme-nap-2019-2022