DAERA to begin issuing balance and full Direct Payments

Farm Businesses across Northern Ireland will begin to receive balance or full Direct Payments from Monday 3 December, the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has announced.

It is anticipated that payments will begin to reach farm business bank accounts from Thursday 6 December 2018 and will continue on a daily basis throughout the month of December. Payment letters, which can also be viewed online through DAERA’s Online Services portal, have started to issue.

Payments can only be made on fully verified claims. Therefore, balance payments will be made to farmers who received an Advance Direct Payment in October/November and full payments will be made to those with verified claims who could not receive an Advance Payment at that time.

As the Department had obtained permission from the European Commission to make advance payments at 70% of claim value, balance payments will comprise the remaining 30% of claim value.