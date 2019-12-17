DAERA updates stakeholders on Tranche 3 of the Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS)

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has updated stakeholders on the next phase of the Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS).

DAERA has informed applicants that there has been a significant increase in applications for certain options within the scheme, while uptake of some other options has been lower than envisaged. Therefore, a further assessment of Tranche 3 applications is being undertaken to ensure the EFS continues to deliver on the environmental outcomes envisaged in 2017.

A DAERA spokesman said: “The natural world is facing many challenges, from climate change to increasing pressures on water quality and biodiversity, and it is important that we work to address them at a local level. The Environmental Farming Scheme is one way farmers can play their part.

“The scheme has so far, proven popular with the agricultural community with demand being extremely high. The Department is greatly encouraged by the enthusiasm farmers have shown towards protecting and enhancing our environment. Tranche 3 is no different, with a total of over 2,900 applications received.”

The spokesman continued: “It is appropriate that we undertake some further assessment to ensure that the mix of options being applied for will continue to deliver the environmental benefits the scheme was designed to deliver and represent value for money.”

The Department said it aims to complete this work by early 2020. Whilst this work is ongoing DAERA will not issue further EFS agreements.

The statement added: “The Department appreciates that this delay may be disappointing news to farmers who have an application pending and will provide further updates early in 2020.”