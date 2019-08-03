‘Dairy’ best recognition for Dale Farm

The largest UK farmer-owned dairy cooperative Dale Farm has once again been recognised for its world-class quality products, picking up a total of 36 awards this week at the International Cheese Show in Nantwich, Cheshire.

Dale Farm’s world class quality cheese in addition to cottage cheese, quark and yogurt was recognised where the cooperative celebrated receiving an impressive array of accolades including 11 gold, seven silver and 11 bronze awards.

At Nantwich, expert judges sampled over 5,500 entries from some of the world’s leading cheesemakers and dairy producers.

Dale Farm markets its cheese ranges under the Dale Farm and Dromona brands in Northern Ireland and Great Britain; and Rowan Glen in Scotland. Dale Farm also supplies cheese to many major retailers for their own brand ranges.

The company produces 50,000 tonnes of cheddar per annum from its state-of-the-art plant in Cookstown, County Tyrone, using milk supplied by its dairy farmer owners.

Stephen Cameron, Group Commercial Director at Dale Farm, said:“We are extremely proud to once again have our quality product recognised by the industry.

“These accolades represent not only a stamp of approval from the experts, but also a guarantee of product quality for the consumer.

“Our world-class dairy products come from world-class milk, and these awards are testament to the high quality of milk produced by the farmers within our cooperative, and the skill of those involved throughout the production process.”