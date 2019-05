Dairy cattle sell to £1,750 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Another good entry of cattle on Friday, May 3 saw weanlings sell to 290p/k for a 238k Limousin at £690 from Tanvalley.

A Katesbridge farmer sold a 238k Charolais at £660 or 277.3p/k.

A local farmer sold a 544k Limousin at £1,010.

The special entry of dairy cattle sold to £1,750 for a second calver with springers to £1,400.

Suckler cows sold to £1,120 for a third calver for Corbally.

These were heavier heifers in the entry.

A Ballykeel farmer reached £1,155. Doughery farmer, £1,135 and Ballycross farmer £1,135 and £1,130. Bullocks sold to £1,165 for a 572k Limousin from Ballyward. Seapatrick farmer: £1,155 for a 604k Aberdeen Angus.

A top pence per kilo for bullocks was 232.7p/k for a 490k Charolais at £1,140.

Another big entry of over 100 dropped calves saw an Aberdeen Angus heifer from Ballynahinch sell at £425 with a Hereford heifer at £400 from the same farm.

A Seafin farmer sold a Limousin bull calf at £410.

DROPPED CALVES

Ballynahinch farmer: Pen of Aberdeen Angus, £425, £405, £400 and £390. Ballyroney farmer: Limousin bull £410 and heifer £340. Mayobridge farmer: £350. Seaforde farmer: £340. Hillsborough farmer: £340. Derrylecka farmer: £330. Kilkeel farmer: £330.

WEANLINGS

Tanvalley farmer: 238k at £690 or 290p/k. Katesbridge farmer: 238k at £660 or 277p/k. Rathfriland farmer: 404k at £860, 334k at £835, 358k at £835, 382k at £835, 306k at £830, 314k at £790. Mayobridge farmer: 290k at £820 or 283p/k, 284k at £740, 222k at £575, 200k at £505. Cullion farmer: 362k at £900, 352k at £860, 380k at £865, 326k at £760. Banbridge farmer: 348k at £800, 350k at £800, 306k at £790, 263k at £705, 280k at £690. Rathfriland farmer: 544k at £1010. Castlewellan farmer: 478k at £940, 426k at £925, 446k at £920. Hilltown farmer: 470k at £940, 400k at £900, 418k at £880, 398k at £880, 426k at £875, 400k at £850, 398k at £850.

HEIFERS

Seapatrick farmer: 622k at £1,065, 630k at £1,060, 594k at £1,030. Doughery farmer: 596k at £1,070, 628k at £1,135. Banbridge farmer: 604k at £1,155, 622k at £1,135, 606k at £1,130. Warrenpoint farmer: 352k at £730, 360k at £635. Rathfriland farmer: 690k at £1,155.

FAT AND SUCKLER COWS

Fat cows: Kilkeel farmer: 710k at £970, 610k at £910. Rathfriland farmer: 574k at £910, 528k at £850. Kilkeel farmer: 606k at £900. Seapatrick farmer: 552k at £740. Drumackin farmer: 544k at £635.

Suckler cows to £1,120, £1,050 etc.

Dairy cows to £1,750, £1,650, £1,500 and springers to £1,400.

BULLOCKS

Ballyward farmer: 572k at £1,165. Seapatrick farmer: 604k at £1,155. Benraw farmer: 490k at £1,140, 484k at £1070, 508k at £1,015, 480k at £1,005. Seapatrick farmer: 536k at £1,000. Ballyward farmer: 410k at £900. Banbridge farmer: 518k at £980, 432k at £800.

Friesian bullocks to £925, £880, £890, £840 and £810 etc.

A larger entry of over 300 lambs on the evening of Tuesday, May 7 saw prices remain stable with a top of £107 for 21.8k from Mayobridge.

Over 200 fat ewes sold to £106 from a Kilkeel farm.

LAMBS

Mayobridge farmer: 21.8k at £107. Hilltown farmer: 22k at £102. Dromore farmer: 22.7k at £102. Ballymageough farmer: 23k at £101. Ballykeel farmer: 22k at £101. Finard farmer: 22.5k at £101. Ballyroney farmer: 22.5k at £100. Portadown farmer: 24.5k at £100. Kilkeel farmer: 24.9k at £100. Drumarkin farmer: 20.5k at £100. Ballykinlar farmer: 19.7k at £96. Attical farmer: 20.3k at £98. Kilcoo farmer: 20.5k at £98. Leitrim farmer: 21k at £100. Four other lots of 21k sold at £100. Newcastle farmer: 20k at £95.

FAT EWES

Kilkeel farmer: £106. Hilltown farmer: £95. Lurgan farmer: £95. Kilkeel farmer: £94. Annahilt farmer: £90. Ballinaskeagh farmer: £98. Several lots of ewes at £87.