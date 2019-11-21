Dairy cattle sell to a top price of £2180 at Ballymena Mart

Thursday, November 14: A super entry of 450 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Beef cows sold to 180p for a Charolais 910kg at £1638, Friesian cows to 122p for 560kg at £683, beef heifers to 204p for a Belgian Blue 550kg at £1122, beef bullocks to 212p for 700kg at £1484 and Friesian bullocks to 151p for 600kg at £906.

Beef cows sold to: Pat O’Neill, Toomebridge Charolais 910kg £1638 (180), T Aiken, Coleraine Limousin 820kg £1459 (178), D and W Hume, Randalstown Limousin 610kg £1055 (173), C McAllister, Moorfields Limousin 700kg £1183 (169), V N Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 700kg £1183 (169), A V Magill, Carnlough Limousin 600kg £990 (165), C McAllister Limousin 760kg £1246 (164), Roy Ferguson, Comber Charolais 840kg £1369 (163), B Bailey, Ballycastle Charolais 820kg £1328 (162), A V Magill Charolais 660kg £1062 (161), Roy Ferguson, Comber Charolais 790kg £1264 (160) and David Arrell, Bellaghy Blonde d’Aquitaine 640kg £1004 (157).

Friesian cows sold to: G Rowney, Ballynure 560kg £683 (122), B Alexander, Ahoghill 760kg £912 (120), R J Beattie, Dunloy 590kg £696 (118), D J and S Allen, Limavady 690kg £814 (118), A Gibson, Glenarm 740kg £865 (117), S Wilson, Ballymena 790kg £908 (115), D J and S Allen 680kg £754 (111), R J Gage, Clough 790kg £869 (110), R J Beattie 670kg £737 (110), D J and S Allen 650kg £715 (110), T R Lilburn, Dromore 760kg £828 (109) and D Mulholland, Crumlin 780kg £842 (108).

Beef heifers sold to: G Murdock, Broughshane Belgian Blue 550kg £1122 (204), R J Dawson, Stoneyford Charolais 610kg £1232 (202), B Weatherup, Carrickfergus Limousin 560kg £1120 (200), G Fleck, Kells Charolais 630kg £1222 (194), R McIntyre, Glarryford Limousin 590kg £1138 (193), RJ Dawson, Stoneyford Limousin 650kg £1248 (192), Charolais 620kg £1171 (189), A Mawhinney, Bellaghy Charolais 610kg £1134 (186), J Collins, Ballymoney Limousin 520kg £967 (186), R McIntyre, Glarryford Limousin 600kg £1110 (185), Charolais 570kg £1054 (185) and Francis Keating, Glarryford Charolais 490kg £896 (183).

Beef bullocks sold to: Ivan Brown, Greyabbey Limousin 700kg £1484 (212), Limousin 690kg £1449 (210), Droghal Farm, Newtownards Limousin 700kg £1456 (208), Ivan Brown Charolais 720kg £1497 (208), (2) Limousin 740kg £1517 (205), Droghal Farm Limousin 690kg £1407 (204), Limousin 730kg £1489 (204), Limousin 710kg £1441 (203), Limousin 660kg £1339 (203), H P Mason, Portaferry Limousin 670kg £1353 (202) and Droghal Farm Charolais 710kg £1434 (202).

Friesian bullocks sold to: R J Gage, Clough 600kg £906 (151) and G Arthur, Broughshane 670kg £991 (148), 580kg £835 (144), 640kg £896 (140), 660kg £924 (140), 690kg £966 (140), 590kg £802 (136), 640kg £864 (135).

Friday, November 15: Good demand for 43 dairy cattle presented top price of £2180 which went to T J Dougan, Newtownhamilton for a calved heifer.

Ruling prices: T J Dougan, Newtownhamilton £2180, Ivan Jackson, Ballynure £2080, D and Mrs M McGregor, Muckamore £2070, J Adams, Ballymena (2) £2050, D Maybin, Broughshane £1880, Droghal Farm, Aghalee £1870, D and Mrs M McGregor £1810, Ivan Jackson £1800, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £1800, Droghal Farm £1790 and T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1760.

Suckler stock sold readily to £1720 for an Aberdeen Angus cow with bull calf.

Ruling prices: P Logan, Ahoghill Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1720, Charolais heifer and heifer calf £1720, Belgian Blue heifer and heifer calf £1500, R Baxter, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf £1320, T R Lilburn, Dromore Here heifer and heifer calf £1150, S McAleese, Cullybackey Limousin heifer and bull calf £1120, Dr L McClinton, Glenarm Here heifer and bull calf £1100, Hugh McMullan, Glenarm Limousin cow and heifer calf £1100, W Livingstone, Ballymena Charolais in calf cow £1060 and H Devenny, Limavady Aberdeen Angus in calf cow £1050, Aberdeen Angus in calf cow £1000.

163 lots in the calf ring sold well to £510 for a three month old Charolais bull, younger bull calves to £450 for a month old Limousin.

Heifer calves to £405 for a partly reared Aberdeen Angus.

Bull calves sold to: P and C Connon, Ballymena Charolais £510, J and B McCracken, Belgian Blue £455, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm Limousin £450, Ian Millar, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £445, J and B McCracken Belgian Blue £445, Ian Millar (3) Aberdeen Angus £425, Aberdeen Angus £420, J and B McCracken Belgian Blue £420 and Ian Millar Aberdeen Angus £415, Aberdeen Angus £410.

Heifer calves sold to: Ian Millar, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £405, Aberdeen Angus £390, B McCroary, Broughshane (2) Aberdeen Angus £380, local farmer Limousin £380, Ian Millar, Aberdeen Angus £370, Ganaway farms, Millisle Belgian Blue £370, Ian Millar Aberdeen Angus £365, Hamilton Alexander Limousin £365, Ian Millar Aberdeen Angus £350, E S Hall, Ballyclare Limousin £345 and J C Barkley, Ballymena Belgian Blue £340.

Friesian bull calves sold to: J and B McCracken, £330, J C Barkley, Ballymena £200, (2) £190, G Connon, Aldergrove £190, J C Barkley (2) £175, Irwin Gamble, Articlave £100, R J White, Ballymoney (2) £80 and G Connon £80.

An entry of 280 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £570 over for a Charolais 350kg at £920 presented by S Gowdy, Ballyclare.

Heifers sold to £575 over for a Limousin 470kg at £1045 offered by G Armstrong, Cloughmills.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

J McAuley, Ballyclare (3) Charolais 190kg £580 (305), Charolais 200kg £610 (305), Rbt Armstrong, Lisburn Charolais 280kg £840 (300), J McAuley Charolais 170kg £500 (294), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 230kg £670 (291), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 280kg £790 (282) and Robert Armstrong (2) Charolais 270kg £760 (281).

Bulls/ bullocks 301-350kgs

Patrick Shannon, Glenavy Charolais 310kg £850 (274), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 310kg £830 (267), Charolais 350kg £920 (262), J Campbell, Carnlough (2) Limousin 330kg £865 (262), Thomas Graham, Portglenone Limousin 310kg £810 (261), Colin Harper, Crumlin Charolais 310kg £785 (253) and W and P McCallion, Portglenone Limousin 340kg £855 (251).

Bulls/ bullock 351kg and over

Kelly McConnell, Muckamore Limousin 380kg £870 (229), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 390kg £885 (226), Charolais 380kg £855 (225), G Monan, Limousin 450kg £1000 (222), Limousin 410kg £880 (214), P McConnell, Charolais 380kg £815 (214), M McKeever, Ballymoney Blonde d’Aquitaine 520kg £1090 (209) and S Montgomery, Newtownards Aberdeen Angus 370kg £765 (206)).

Heifers 0-300kgs

J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais 210kg £610 (290), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 260kg £740 (284), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough SH 230kg £650 (282), Mrs G Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 280kg £780 (278), P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 230kg £620 (269), Charolais 240kg £640 (266), (2) Blonde d’Aquitaine 250kg £660 (264) and S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 260kg £685 (263).

301-350kgs

Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Charolais 310kg £855 (275), A Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 310kg £815 (262), Mrs S Gowdy Charolais 310kg £800 (258), J Campbell, Carnlough Limousin 320kg £805 (251), Rbt Armstrong Charolais 310kg £755 (243), Mrs S Gowdy Charolais 330kg £795 (240) and G and A O’Loan, Martinstown (2) Charolais 310kg £710 (229).

351kg and over

W and P McCallion, Portglenone Limousin 390kg £870 (223), Greg Armstrong, Cloughmills Limousin 470kg £1045 (222), G and A O’Loan, Martinstown Charolais 370kg £775 (209), Charolais 370kg £720 (194) and M McKeever, Ballymoney Limousin 480kg £885 (184).

Monday, November 18: Another good show of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a terrific trade.

Ewe lambs sold to £110, store lambs to £79.

Leading prices as follows:

Store lambs sold to: J F McCombe, Killaloo 15 Texel £79, 12 Suffolk £76, Alex Williamson, Swatragh 35 Mule £75.50, JF McCombe 8 Mule £74.50, John O’Boyle, Cushendall 15 Suffolk £74.50, J O’Neill, Newtowncrommelin 6 Texel £74, G Rowney, Ballynure 26 Texel £73, Ian Gibson, Broughshane 2 Texel £72.50, R J D Topping, Islandmagee 30 Charollais £71.50, Alex Williamson 14 Mule £69, 30 Blackface £68, 23 Blackface £68, Mrs M Crawford, Carnalbana 15 crossbred £66.50, Alex Williamson 30 Blackface £66, F McQuilkin, Carrickfergus 12 Texel £65.50 and J Gardiner, Ballymena 27 Texel £65.

Ewe lambs sold to: J Boyd, Doagh 3 Texel £110, 3 Texel £102, 3 Texel £88, J Irvine, Carrickfergus 9 Texel £85.50. J Boyd 3 Texel £84 and Newpark Farms, Dromore 20 Texel £80.

Tuesday, November 19: An entry of 120 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in another great trade.

Bullocks sold to £640 over for a Charolais 660kg at £1130 offered by T Moorhead, Broughshane.

Heifers sold to £555 over for a Charolais 560kg at £1115 presented by A Smyth, Randalstown.

Heifers 0-500kgs

J K Davidson, Broughshane Simmental 420kg £830 (197), A McCullen, Newtownabbey Charolais 480kg £855 (178), R and M and J Duffin, Cargan Aberdeen Angus 470kg £800 (170), H Milliken, Newtownards Belgian Blue 480kg £815 (169) and F Bellingham, Ballymoney Stablisier 430kg £730 )169).

501kg and over

A Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 560kg £1115 (199), Charolais 580kg £1120 (193), Rbt McDowell, Gleno Charolais 570kg £1100 (193), A Smyth Charolais 540kg £1015 (188), Charolais 610kg £1130 (185), A McCullen, Newtownabbey Limousin 530kg £970 (183), H Milliken, Newtownards Belgian Blue 540kg £980 (181), Shaws hill farm, Kells Limousin 540kg £970 (179), H Milliken Belgian Blue 560kg £1000 (178), Belgian Blue 610kg £1070 (175), Shaws Hill Farm Belgian Blue 670kg £1160 (173) and R and S McMullan, Broughshane Simmental 680kg £1000 (172).

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 420kg £1000 (238), Leslie Galway, Downpatrick Charolais 290kg £665 (229), P and J O’Kane Charolais 490kg £1100 (224), Charolais 470kg £1040 (221), Charolais 460kg £1005 (218), John McWilliam, Ballyclare Blonde d’Aquitaine 490kg £1055 (215), P and J O’Kane Blonde d’Aquitaine 500kg £1070 (214), John McWilliam Blonde d’Aquitaine 500kg £1065 (213), T R Lilburn, Dromore Charolais 410kg £870 (212) and Frank O’Hara, Moorfields Limousin 440kg £930 (211).

501kg and over

P and J O’Kane, Carnlough Charolais 510kg £1100 (215), A Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 560kg £1150 (205), Leslie Galway, Downpatrick Charolais 510kg £1040 (203), P and J O’Kane Charolais 530kg £1080 (203), D J Moore, Ballyclare Charolais 600kg £1220 (203), Frank O’Hara, Ballymena (2) Charolais 510kg £1030 (202), P and J O’Kane Aberdeen Angus 530kg £1070 (201).

Wednesday, November 20: An entry of 2539 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 374p for a pen of 17 Texels 21.5kg at £80.50 presented by Leslie Turtle, Broughshane and to a top per head of £90 for a pen of 12 heavy Texels from Mervyn Moffett, Broughshane.

Fat ewes sold to £104.

Fat lambs (2359)

Top prices per kg: Bonnar Farms, Ballymena 26 Texel 19kg £76 (400), Leslie Turtle, Broughshane 2 Texel 18kg £72 (400), Bonnar Farms 7 Texel 19kg £72 (379), Leslie Turtle 17 Texel 21.5kg £80.50 (374), R Hoy, Doagh 4 Texel 23kg £86 (373), James Reilly, Ballycastle 8 Texel 22kg £82 (372), M Ellis, Ballymena 10 Texel 21.5kg £80 (372), James Rowney, Ballynure 16 Texel 21.5kg £80 (372), E and M O’Neill, Martinstown 16 Texel 20.5kg £76 (370), E McKendry, Ballymena 14 Texel 21.5kg £79.50 (369), Ian Poole, Glenavy 6 crossbred 19.5kg £72 (369), N Hamill, Aughfatten 6 Texel 22.5kg £83 (368), B Hamill, Aughfatten 4 Texel 22.5kg £83 (368), B Smyth, 14 Blackface 19kg £70 (368), A Gaston, Carnlough 32 Texel 22kg £81 (368), S McAllister, Glenarm 23 Texel 21kg £77 (366), James Reilly, Ballycastle 1 Texel 23kg £84 (365), Des Laverty, Ballymena 7 Charollais 21kg £76.50 (364), Joel Patterson, Carrickfergus 6 Texel 22kg £80 (363), Wilbert Reid, Aughfatten 3 Texel 22kg £80 (363), A Gaston 15 Texel 22kg £80 (363), Y Gregg, Broughshane 15 Texel 22kg £80 (363), R Taylor, Lisburn 16 Texel 22kg £80 (363), D McKillop, Glenariffe 12 Suffolk 22kg £80 (363) and T A Fenton, Rasharkin 9 Charollais 23kg £83.50 (363).

Top prices per head: M Moffett, Broughshane 12 Texel 31.5kg £90, P J McKinley, Martinstown 9 Texel 29.5kg £88, J McCamley, Carrickfergus 9 Texel 27kg £87.50, S Hall, Larne 50 Texel 26.5kg £87, Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey 8 Texel 26.5kg £87, Ian Dodds, Glenwherry 18 Texel 28kg £87, Carrigeen farms, Templepatrick 38 Texel 26kg £87, A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 31 Texel 26.5kg £87, H McCracken, Ballywalter 18 Texel 26kg £87, Lucy Calderwood, Dunloy 25 Texel 26.5kg £86.80, Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore 29 Texel 27.5kg £86.50, R Hoy, Doagh 4 Texel 23kg £86, D Gaston, Carnlough 12 Texel 26.5kg £86, John McIlrath, Ballymena 21 Texel 26.5kg £86, G and M McGuickan, Dunloy 33 Charollais 26.5kg £86, Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 50 Texel 25kg £86, John McFall, Broughshane 8 Texel 26.5kg £86, John McCabe, Nutts Corner 20 Texel 26kg £86, Wilbert Reid, Aughafatten 4 Texel 25kg £86, M Kearney, Ballymoney 43 Texel 25.5kg £86, B Gribben, Dunoy 24 Texel 27kg £86, J Martin, Broughshane 2 Texel 26kg £86, A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 8 Texel 25kg £86, K McClenaghan, Antrim 23 Texel 26.5kg £86, S Graham, Toomebridge 6 Texel 28kg £86.

Fat ewes (180)

First quality

Texel - £80-£104

Suffolk - £70-£90

Crossbred - £58-£74

Blackface - £45-£65