Dairy cattle sellling to £2,500 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 360 beef cattle at Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 184p for 660kg at £1,214, Friesian cows to 147p for 750kg at £1,102.

Beef heifers sold to 215p for 610kg at £1,311, beef bullocks sold to 224p and 750kg at £1,680 and Friesian bullocks to 152p for 630kg at £957.

Beef cows sold to: A Mawhinney, Bellaghy Limousin 660kg, £1,214 (184), Charolais 600kg, £1,074 (179), J Alcorn, Macosquin Parthenais 720kg, £1,288 (179), A Mawhinney, Bellaghy Limousin 530kg, £932 (176), E Gillan, Deerfin Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,020 (176), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 690kg, £1,207 (175), H V McCambridge, Carnlough Limousin 580kg, £1,003 (173), David Arrell, Bellaghy Limousin 700kg, £1,204 (172), E Gillan, Belgian Blue 750kg, £1,290 (172), Limousin 640kg, £1,100 (172), S Scullion, Glenarm Simmental 710kg, £1,221 (172), David Arrell, Blonde d’Aquitaine 540kg, £923 (171), H V McCambridge, Charolais 600kg, £1,026 (171), William Warwick, Moorfields Charolais 820kg, £1,402 (171), Darren Russell, Antrim Limousin 700kg, £1,197 (171), David Arrell, Blonde d’Aquitaine 620kg, £1,054 (170), I Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 730kg, £1,241 (170), Antrim Estates, Glenarm Hereford 720kg, £1,216 (169), D and F Kinney, Cushendall Limousin 830kg, £1,369 (165), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 540kg, £880 (163), Norman McBurney, Moorfields Limousin 610kg, £994 (163), J and M Wilson, Broughshane Friesian 500kg, £815 (163), Neil McLoughlin, Cushendall Limousin 690kg, £1,104 (160) and David Arrell, Charolais 600kg, £948 (158).

Friesian cows sold to: J and M Wilson, Broughshane 500kg, £815 (163), R Moore, Coleraine 750kg, £1,102 (147), John Gault, Ballyclare 740kg, £947 (128), J McWoodburn, Kells 630kg, £793 (126), J and C Kane, Ballycastle 750kg, £922 (123), W A Holden, Larne 650kg, £793 (122), J and M Wilson, Broughshane 790kg, £955 (121), J Ferguson, Straid 870kg, £1,035 (119), James Nelson, Kilwaughter 660kg, £765 (116), David McKeeman, Ballymoney 760kg, £874 (115), F O’Boyle, Randalstown 680kg, £775 (114), Joseph Adams, Ballymena 690kg, £786 (114), G Porter, Nutts Corner 390kg, £444 (114), David McKeeman, 630kg, £705 (112), 650kg, £728 (112), J and C Kane 470kg, £526 (112), James Nelson, Kilwaughter 710kg, £795 (112), W A Holden, Larne 590kg, £654 (111), J Ferguson, Straid 670kg, £743 (111), D Winter, Randalstown 660kg, £732 (111), J Ferguson Snr 660kg, £726 (110), David Rowe, Armoy 570kg, £627 (110), M McClafferty and A Carey, Armoy 670kg, £730 (109) and Sam Agnew, Ballyclare 630kg, £686 (109).

Beef heifers sold to: R J Arrell, Randalstown Charolais 610kg, £1,311 (215), John B McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 670kg, £1,420 (212), R J Arrell, Limousin 510kg, £1,081 (212), Blonde d’Aquitaine 540kg, £1,117 (207), V Cousley, Moneymore Limousin 650kg, £1,339 (206), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter, Charolais 550kg, £1,127 (205), Charolais 600kg, £1,218 (203), Norman McBurney, Moorfields Charolais 620kg, £1,240 (200), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle, Limousin 590kg, £1,174 (199), N J Diamond, Bellaghy, Charolais 500kg, £990 (198), K and M Gawn, Kells, Simmental 570kg, £1,128 (198), V Cousley, Moneymore Charolais 690kg, £1,359 (197), Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter, Charolais 630kg, £1,222 (194), J B McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 620kg, £1,202 (194), P and S Kelly, Kells Belgian Blue 630kg, £1,222 (194), N J Diamond, Bellaghy Charolais 540kg, £1,042 (193), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 600kg, £1,152 (192), N J Diamond, Charolais 570kg, £1,088 (191), Charolais 580kg, £1,102 (190), Norman McBurney, Charolais 580kg, £1,102 (190), Mrs O Jeffers, Charolais 510kg, £969 (190), Charolais 510kg, £963 (189), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 590kg, £1,109 (188) and D and J Compton, Rathkenny Limousin 630kg, £1,184 (188).

Beef bullocks sold to: Local farmer Belgian Blue 750kg, £1,680 (224), Charolais 690kg, £1,490 (216), Limousin 690kg, £1,483 (215), Norman McBurney, Moorfields Charolais 660kg, £1,405 (213), J H Quigley, Moneymore Limousin 710kg, £1,498 (211), F McAuley, Toomebridge Limousin 680kg, £1,421 (209), Norman McBurney, Limousin 610kg, £1,268 (208), J H Quigley, Blonde d’Aquitaine 670kg, £1,393 (208), Limousin 700kg, £1,456 (208), Norman McBurney, Limousin 630kg, £1,304 (207), local farmer, Charolais 650kg, £1,332 (205), J McPeake, Bellaghy Simmental 720kg, £1,468 (204), David Bingham, Ballyroney Charolais 720kg, £1,468 (204), A Mawhinney, Bellaghy Charolais 730kg, £1,460 (200), Robert McCullough, Ballymena Charolais 650kg, £1,293 (199), James McFadden, Kells Aberdeen Angus 700kg, £1,393 (199), P Graffin, Portglenone Blonde d’Aquitaine 680kg, £1,339 (197), Gary Stewart, Templepatrick Limousin 610kg, £1,201 (197), Norman McBurney Char 660kg £1293 (196), Robert McCullough, Lim 620kg £1,209 (195), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 630kg, £1,228 (195), Adrian McMullan, Downpatrick Charolais 650kg, £1,261 (194), Norman McBurney, Moorfields Limousin 640kg, £1,241 (194) and Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Limousin 790kg, £1,532 (194).

Friesian bullocks sold to: Barry Kane, Castledawson 630kg, £957 (152), J McWoodburn, Kells 670kg, £1,005 (150) and H Simms, Carrickfergus 600kg, £864 (144).

122 dairy cattle included a dispersal sale which topped at £2,500.

Ruling prices: J, S, P and Mrs M Gibson, Aughafatten Fleckvieh £2,500, £2,400, £2,350, (2) £2,300, £2,250, (2) £2,150, (3) £2,100, (2) £2,050, (3) £2,000, (2) £1,950, R Thompson, Ligoniel £1,920, J, S, P and Mrs M Gibson £1,920, (2) £1,900, D Livingstone, Randalstown £1,880, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,850, J, S, P and Mrs M Gibson (4) £1,850, S Graham Wallace, Broughshane £1,830, J, S, P and Mrs M Gibson £1,820, (4) £1,800, (4) £1,750, (2) £1,720, D Livingstone, Randalstown £1,700, J, S, P and Mrs M Gibson £1,680, R Thompson, Ligoniel £1,670, J, S, P and Mrs M Gibson £1,650, £1,620 and T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,600.

Suckler stock met good demand to £2,000 for a Simmental cow with Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Ruling prices: Henry Duffin, Cargan Simmental cow and heifer calf £2,000, Simmental cow and bull calf £1,850, Duncan Brothers, Antrim Limousin cow and bull calf £1,610, D Allen, Moneymore Simmental heifer and bull calf £1,420, J P Allingham, Eglinton Holstein cow and bull calf £1,200, David Mairs, Magheragall Hereford cow and heifer calf £1,050, J P Allingham, Holstein cow and heifer calf £1,020 and Colin Maxwell, Clough Aberdeen Angus in calf cow £1,000.

226 lots in the calf ring sold well to £490 for a Limousin bull, heifer calves also sold to £490 for a partly reared Simmental.

Beef bull calves sold to: D McKay, Broughshane Limousin £490, A Scullin, Toomebridge Simmental £485, J Hayes, Ballymena Limousin £470, R Thompson, Glenarm Limousin £465, J Hayes, Simmental £460, R Thompson Simmental £455, Simmental £445, A Scullin, Belgian Blue £440, R Thompson, Friesian £435, J P Allingham, Eglinton Aberdeen Angus £420, S Crawford, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £415, A Scullin, (2) Belgian Blue £390, J Hayes, Ballymena Limousin £380, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Aberdeen Angus £370, J McKeeman, Bushmills Hereford £350, W T H Logan, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £345, Aberdeen Angus £335, D S Wharry, Glenarm Simmental £330 and A Scullin, Belgian Blue £330.

Heifer calves sold to: T and M Erwin, Shankbridge Simmental £490, Simmental £470, R Thompson, Glenarm (2) Limousin £465, T and M Erwin, Simmental £445, Simmental £440, R Thompson, Limousin £425, G Jamison, Ballymena Charolais £415, Charolais £400, A Scullin, Toomebridge Belgian Blue £400, Simmental £395, G Jamison, Charolais £390, T and M Erwin, Simmental £380, Simmental £365, A Scullin, Belgian Blue £355, J Stewart, Templepatrick Belgian Blue £340, J Hayes, Ballymena Limousin £330, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Limousin £320, H O’Mullan, Cloughmills Hereford £320 and D and G Reid, Lisburn £315, £305.

Friesian bull calves sold to: R Thompson, Glenarm £435, A Scullin, Toomebridge £275, W Patterson, Broughshane £250, local farmer £250, W Patterson £220, £200, £190, £170, J McCann, Lurgan (2) £170, P McGowan, Toomebridge £160, W Patterson £155, P McGowan £150, J McCann, Lurgan (3) £145, (2) £140, William Hoey, Ballymena £130, £120, W Patterson £100 and Dominic Mawhinney, Bellaghy £100.

An entry of 260 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £620 over for a Charolais 360kg at £980 offered by J McHenry, Mosside.

Heifers sold to £640 over for a Charolais 450kg at £1090 presented by P Kerr, Cloughmills.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

R Shaw, Rasharkin (3) Limousin 240kg, £795 (331), L Hamill, Templepatrick (2) Aberdeen Angus 200kg, £655 (327), R Shaw (2) Charolais 270kg, £850 (314), local farmer, Blonde d’Aquitaine 200kg, £620 (310), R Shaw, Limousin 250kg, £765 (306), L Hamill, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 210kg, £640 (304), Sidney Rea, Straid (2) Charolais 280kg, £840 (300) and L Hamill (4) Aberdeen Angus 240kg, £705 (293).

301-350kgs

David Fleming, Templepatrick Limousin 340kg, £930 (273), W J McClintock, Broughshane Limousin 320kg, £870 (271), David Fleming, Templepatrick Limousin 310kg, £820 (264), K Minford, Tully (2) Limousin 340kg, £880 (258), (3) Limousin 310kg, £800 (258), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 310kg, £790 (254), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 340kg, £850 (250), local farmer Limousin 330kg, £820 (248), R Martin, Dunloy Charolais 320kg, £785 (245), H McNeill, Cushendun Charolais 340kg, £830 (244), Robert Irvine, Carrickfergus Charolais 320kg, £780 (243), David Fleming, Templepatrick Limousin 340kg, £825 (242) and M Johnston, Toomebridge Limousin 350kg, £840 (240).

351kg and over

J McHenry, Mosside Charolais 360kg, £980 (272), R Martin, Dunloy Charolais 370kg, £940 (254), Charolais 380kg, £960 (252), R Gilliland, Antrim Limousin 370kg, £930 (251), T Knox, Ballynure Charolais 400kg, £995 (248), local farmer Limousin 380kg, £940 (247), A Murray, Cushendall Limousin 400kg, £975 (243), David Clark, Antrim Limousin 390kg, £930 (238), H McNeill, Cushendun Charolais 380kg, £905 (238), R Martin, Dunloy Charolais 370kg, £880 (237), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 390kg, £900 (230), N and J McKee, Cairncastle Limousin (2) 370kg, £850 (229), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter Aberdeen Angus 390kg, £890 (228), T Knox, Ballynure Charolais 380kg, £860 (226) and James McNeill, Cushendun Belgian Blue 360kg, £810 (225).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Local farmer Limousin 250kg, £670 (268), Charolais 270kg, £710 (263), Hazel Forsythe, Ballynure (2) Limousin 210kg, £550 (261), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 290kg, £755 (260), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 300kg, £740 (246), W P and H Esler, Islandmagee Limousin 260kg, £640 (246), David Mairs, Magheragall Limousin 240kg, £580 (241), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 280kg, £670 (239), local farmer (2) Aberdeen Angus 260kg, £620 (238), Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Charolais 290kg, £670 (231) and S Hoy, Doagh (3) Limousin 280kg, £645 (230).

301-350kgs

Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter Limousin 340kg, £870 (255), David Mairs, Magheragall Limousin 350kg, £875 (250), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 330kg, £810 (245), R Martin, Dunloy Charolais 330kg, £805 (243), Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Charolais 320kg, £780 (243), John Kane, Cushendall Charolais 350kg, £840 (240), Stephen McAuley, Ballymoney Limousin 310kg, £740 (238), James McNeill, Cushendun Charolais 320kg, £760 (237), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter Limousin 310kg, £730 (235), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 340kg, £800 (235), Wharry and McCurdy, Carnlough Charolais 320kg, £750 (234), Stephen McAuley, Ballymoney Limousin 330kg, £770 (233), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 330kg, £770 (233), H M Dobbin, Aughafatten Limousin 330kg, £770 (233), Leslie Turtle, Broughshane Limousin 340kg, £790 (232) and local farmer Limousin 340kg, £785 (230).

351kg and over

H McNeill, Cushendun Charolais 360kg, £925 (256), Philip Kerr, Cloughmills Charolais 450kg, £1,090 (242), H McNeill, Cushendun 400kg, £960 (240), John Kane, Cushendall Limousin 360kg, £850 (236), J McHenry, Charolais 400kg, £940 (235), John Kane, Simmental 360kg, £840 (233), Leslie Turtle, Broughshane Limousin 360kg, £830 (230), Colin Fleck, Clough (2) Belgian Blue 370kg, £840 (227), Philip Kerr, Cloughmills Limousin 410kg, £930 (226), H McNeill, Cushendun Charolais 360kg, £800 (222), J McHenry, Charolais 450kg, £990 (220), Philip Kerr, Charolais 420kg, £920 (219), Malcolm Smith, Kells Limousin 440kg, £960 (218), J McHenry, Charolais 470kg, £1,010 (214) and R Gilliland, Antrim Limousin 410kg, £880 (214).

Another decent show of breeding sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a great trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £224, leading prices as follows:

Ewes and lambs sold to: S Taggart, Bushmills 5 Suffolk ewes and 10 lambs £224, John Reid, Carnlough 2 Charollais ewes and 4 lambs £212, D Thompson, Glenwherry 3 Suffolk ewes and 3 lambs £202, 2 Suffolk ewes and 3 lambs £202, J Smyth, Randalstown 2 Texel ewes and 3 lambs £202, N and P Park, Antrim 22 Suffolk ewes and 31 lambs £200, S Taggart, Bushmills 3 Suffolk ewes and 3 lambs £300, T A Smyth, Randalstown 4 Suffolk ewes and 4 lambs £198, 3 crossbred ewes and 6 lambs £198, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 1 Mule ewe and 2 lambs £196, 1 Mule ewe and 2 lambs £196, J Smyth 2 Texel ewes and 2 lambs £196, Robert Topping, Islandmagee 2 crossbred ewes and 4 lambs £195, Simon Loughery, Limavady 2 crossbred ewes and 4 lambs £192, 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £190 and S Taggart, Bushmills 2 Texel ewes and 3 lambs £189.

An entry of 140 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in another very strong trade.

Bullocks sold to £620 over for a Charolais 510kg at £1,130 presented by Bonnar Farms, Ballymena.

Heifers sold to £550 over for a Aberdeen Angus 560kg at £1,110 offered by Armoy producer.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

W H Knox, Ballynure Limousin 390kg, £940 (241), Newry producer, Limousin 430kg, £1,030 (239), M King, Ballyward Charolais 380kg, £910 (239), Newry producer, Charolais 480kg, £1,130 (235), Charolais 460kg, £1,045 (227), Limousin 470kg, £1,060 (225), W H Knox, Limousin 420kg, £935 (222), Limousin 500kg, £1,105 (221), Newry producer (2) Limousin 390kg, £855 (219), Bonnar Farms, Ballymena Charolais 490kg, £1,055 (215), T and D Morrison, Ballymena Limousin 500kg, £1,075 (215), Bonnar Farms, Charolais 500kg, £1,060 (212) and Newry producer, Charolais 490kg, £1,035 (211), (2) Limousin 410kg, £865 (211).

501kg and over

Bonnar farms, Ballymena Charolais 510kg, £1,130 (221), T and D Morrison, Ballymena Limousin 530kg, £1,120 (211), H G Kennedy, Cullybackey Limousin 560kg, £1,150 (205), Bonnar Farms, Charolais 570kg, £1,160 (203), T and D Morrison, Belgian Blue 530kg, £1,070 (201), H G Kennedy, Belgian Blue 610kg, £1,220 (200), T and D Morrison, Charolais 570kg, £1,120 (196), Blonde d’Aquitaine 510kg, £1,000 (196), H G Kennedy, Limousin 590kg, £1,150 (194), Limousin 540kg, £1,050 (194), K Woodside, Islandmagee Limousin 620kg, £1,200 (193), H G Kennedy, Limousin 600kg, £1,150 (191), Bonnar Farms, Charolais 580kg, £1,100 (189), John Crawford, Gracehill Blonde d’Aquitaine 620kg, £1,170 (188), H G Kennedy, Limousin 600kg, £1,130 (188) and W H Knox, Ballynure Limousin 560kg, £1,040 (185).

Heifers 0-500kgs

R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 260kg, £600 (230), Limousin 260kg, £590 (226), John Gribben, Randalstown Limousin 360kg, £805 (223), D Minford, Limousin 450kg, £960 (213), W Allen, Shanksbridge Simmental 380kg, £810 (213), John Gribben, Limousin 390kg, £830 (212), M McCoy, Toomebridge Limousin 430kg, £910 (211), D Minford, Limousin 430kg, £910 (211), R Shaw, Rasharkin Limousin 330kg, £690 (209), C and J Ruddell, Lurgan Limousin 470kg, £970 (206), John Gribben, Randalstown Limousin 320kg, £660 (206), C and J Ruddell, Simmental 390kg, £800 (205), A Warwick, Templepatrick Belgian Blue 490kg, £990 (202), M McCoy, Limousin 440kg, £885 (201), W Allen, Shanksbridge Simmental 480kg, £965 (201) and R Shaw, Limousin 350kg, £700 (200).

501kg and over

Stranocum producer, Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,110 (198), C and J Ruddell, Lurgan Limousin 510kg, £1,000 (196), Charolais 510kg, £990 (194), Limousin 520kg, £1,005 (193), Liam Kinney, Glenariffe Charolais 510kg, £980 (192), local farmer, Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,060 (189), A Warwick, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £1,000 (188), Liam Kinney, Limousin 530kg, £980 (184), C and J Ruddell, Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £940 (184), Charolais 540kg, £990 (183), J C McMillan, Portglenone Limousin 520kg, £945 (181) and C and J Ruddell, Shorthorn beef 570kg, £1,030 (180).

A smaller entry of 524 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a cheaper trade.

Fat lambs sold to 420p for 2 pens of Texels 22kg at £92.50 and to a top per head of £95.

Fat ewes sold to £92.

Fat lambs (400)

E Clyde, Muckamore 5 Texel 22kg, £92.50 (420), I Morrison, Dunloy 24 Texel 22kg, £92.50 (420), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 10 Texel 21.5kg, £90 (418), J Hayes, Ballymena 4 Texel 20kg, £83 (415), Ernest Bustard, Ballymoney 15 Texel 21kg, £87 (414), J Walker, Randalstown 7 Texel 21.5kg, £89 (414), S and M Warwick, Ballyclare 7 Texel 21.5kg, £88 (409), Paul Butler, Rathkenny 45 Suffolk 22kg, £89 (404), Sean McAllister, Ballycastle 11 Suffolk 20.5kg, £82.50 (402), R Coulter, Doagh 8 Dorset 20kg, £80 (400), R Taylor, Upper Ballinderry 5 Suffolk 22.5kg, £90 (400), Luke Finlay, Broughshane 5 Suffolk 22kg, £88 (400), N and J McKee, Cairncastle 12 Dorset 21kg, £84 (400), A Boyd, Cloughmills 39 Suffolk 20.5kg, £82 (400) and Raymond Andrews, Kells 9 Dorset 21.5kg, £86 (400).

Fat ewes (124)

First quality

Texel - £75-£92

Suffolk - £75-£90

Crossbred - £65-£82

Blackface - £40-£60