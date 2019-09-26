Dairy cows and heifers sell to a top of £2060 at Ballymena Mart

Trade held firm for 360 beef cattle.

Prime heifers and steers both topped at 202 pence per kg for a 680kg Limousin and a 670kg Parthenais.

Beef cows sold to 182 pence for a 730kg Limousin and Friesian cows to 122 pence.

Prime heifers sold to: Francis Cassidy, Kilrea Limousin 680kg £1373 (202), Limousin 710kg £1405 (198), Charolais 750kg £1470 (196), Charolais 700kg £1372 (196), Limousin 710kg £1377 (194), J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 660kg £1267 (192) and H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin 660kg £1267 (192).

Primes steers sold to: O Shiels and Co, Kilrea Parthenais 670kg £1353 (202), J M Morrison, Armoy Belgian Blue 580kg £1154 (199), Belgian Blue 580kg £1148 (198), J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 650kg £1287 (198), W Irwin, Limavady Limousin 700kg £1379 (197), Limousin 650kg £1280 (197), R Thompson, Mosside Limousin 740kg £1450 (196), David Bingham, Ballyroney (2) Limousin 710kg £1391 (196), I Conn, Limavady Charolais 670kg £1306 (195), W Irwin, Limavady Limousin 730kg £1416 (194), C Reid, Aghalee Limousin 760kg £1474 (194), David Hutchinson, Moneymore Charolais 640kg £1241 (194), W Irwin, Limavady Limousin 680kg £1312 (193), N and I Parker, Crumlin Limousin 630kg £1215 (193), J M Morrison Belgian Blue 640kg £1235 (193), David Bingham Charolais 780kg £1497 (192), N and I Parker Limousin 670kg £1279 (191), Limousin 620kg £1184 (191), David Bingham Charolais 760kg £1444 (190).

Beef cows sold to: T P Crawford, Kircubbin Limousin 730kg £1328 (182), Limousin 740kg £1324 (179), A l Gault, Newtownabbey Limousin 1080kg £1933 (179), A Murphy, Waringstown Limousin 820kg £1451 (177), T P Crawford Limousin 640kg £1113 (174), R N Weatherup, Larne Simmental 660kg £1141 (173), T P Crawford Limousin 770kg £1293 (168), J Keating, Portaferry Charolais 700kg £1176 (168), Matthews Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 800kg £1344 (168), Robert Boville, Toome Limousin 760kg £1246 (164), M McKinstry, Nutts Corner Limousin 830kg £1361 (164), M Johnston, Toomebridge Limousin 580kg £928 (160), T P Crawford, Limousin 720kg £1137 (158), M Doherty, Glarryford Belgian Blue 670kg £1038 (155), Hugh McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 520kg £806 (155), T P Crawford Limousin 680kg £1033 (152), William Bonnes, Randalstown Charolais 600kg £876 (146), R N Weatherup, Larne Simmental 750kg £1087 (145), Hugh McAlister Limousin 570kg £820 (144), Antrim Estates, Glenarm Shorthorn beef 810kg £1158 (143), Thomas Hamilton, Carrickfergus Limousin 620kg £880 (142), Antrim Estates Shorthorn beef 710kg £1001 (141), A Murphy, Waringstown Limousin 700kg £980 (140), R B and J H Kennedy, Dundrod Aberdeen Angus 860kg £1204 (140).

Friesian cows sold to: Derek Lyttle, Kells 520kg £634 (122), O Magill, Crumlin 720kg £813 (113), Roger Lyttle, Larne 740kg £836 (113), 640kg £716 (112), D Borland, Bushmills 630kg £705 (112), K Craig, Ballyclare 720kg £792 (110), T and J Mackey, Ballynure 690kg £759 (110), P McGowan, Toomebridge 690kg £752 (109), W Weatherup, Carrickfergus 560kg £604 (108), M Gordon, Clough 630kg £674 (107), Alan McNair, Ballyclare 710kg £759 (107), O Magill, Crumlin 720kg £763 (106), Arthur Gibson, Glenarm 690kg £717 (104), N and J Coleman, Doagh 730kg £759 (104), T and J Mackey 590kg £601 (102), A and W McMaster, Broughshane 700kg £707 (1010, T Maybin, Ballynure 450kg £454 (101), Dean McAllister, Armoy 760kg £767 (101), Alan Pinkerton, Ballymoney 710kg £710 (100).

Friday, September 20, 2019: 21 dairy cows and heifers met good demand to a top of £2060 for a choice calved heifer from W G Johnston, Ligoniel.

Ruling prices: W G Johnston, Ligoniel £2060, A and W McIlwaine Ballyclare (2) £2020, Barry McStravick, Gawleys Gate £1760, W G Johnston £1600, A Brown, Banbridge £1540, Brendan Conlon, Newtownhamilton £1450, (2) £1400, A Brown £1400, R and S Simpson, Ballymena £1360, R Thompson, Ligoniel £1300, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1300, £1290, D Logan, Randalstown £1280, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £1260, R Thompson, Ligoniel £1200, Blair Jamison, Broughshane £1180, T J Gordon, Ballyclare £1160, Mrs E Boyd, Moira £1100.

Suckler stock sold well to £1720 for a Limousin cross heifer with heifer calf. Breeding bulls to £1900 for a three year old Aberdeen Angus.

Ruling prices: A G Milliken, Dundrod Limousin cow and heifer calf £1720, Limousin cow and bull calf £1600, Limousin cow and bull calf £1550, Limousin cow and bull calf £1450, W and H Brown, Kircubbin Limousin cow and heifer calf £1400, A G Milliken, Dundrod Limousin cow and heifer calf £1280, Limousin cow and bull calf £1260, S McAleese, Cullybackey Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf £1240, A G Milliken Limousin cow and bull calf £1220, Limousin cow and heifer calf £1200, Wm Bonnes, Randalstown B cow and heifer calf £1150, A G Milliken Limousin cow and bull calf £1120, Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf £1020.

Top price in the calf ring was £505 for a five month old Limousin bull, strong heifer calves to £380 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Local farmer Limousin £505, McGookin Farming, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £480, Greenmount College Belgian Blue £400, Iain Colville, Crawfordsburn Aberdeen Angus £390, Norman McBurney, Moorfields Charolais £390, F C Patterson, Broughshane (3) Aberdeen Angus £360, Iain Colville Aberdeen Angus £350, Greenmount College, Antrim (6) £350, H and L Wilson, Larne Charolais £340, Greenmount College, Antrim Hereford £340, R J White, Liscolman Limousin £335, David Watton, Coleraine Aberdeen Angus £330, R J White Limousin £325, Greenmount College Hereford £325, William Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin £320, Greenmount College Hereford £320 and H and L Wilson, Larne Charolais £315.

Heifer calves sold to: McGookin Farming, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus £380, Greenmount College Hereford £380, Aberdeen Angus £355, £350, F C Patterson, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £345, Trevor Todd, Ballynahinch Belgian Blue £340, Iain Colville Aberdeen Angus £330, Greenmount College, Antrim (2) Hereford £330, Hereford £325, F C Patterson, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £320, Trevor Todd Belgian Blue £320, David Compton, Carninney Charolais £300, Greenmount College (2) Belgian Blue £300, F C Patterson Aberdeen Angus £295, Greenmount College Hereford £295, Norman McBurney, Moorfields Charolais £290, William Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin £250 and H and L Wilson, Larne Charolais £250.

Friesian bull calves sold to: McGookin Farming, Ballyclare £275, £265, £240, T Maybin, Ballynure £205, R J White, Liscolman £180, McGookin Farming £180, T Maybin £175, £150, £140, R J White £125, Robert Dunn, Ballyclare £120 and R J White £105.

230 suckled calves sold to a similar trade:

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

D J and R White, Broughshane Charolais 280kg £730 (260),Charolais 250kg £640 (256), Charolais 260kg £660 (253), R Thompson, Ligoniel Limousin 290kg £700 (241), D J and R J White Limousin 300kg £710 (236), T Maybin, Ballynure (2) Limousin 230kg £505 (219), S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 270kg £575 (213), D Black, Cushendall (2) Shorthorn beef 260kg £530 (203), Shorthorn beef 300kg £580 (193), Wm Magee, Kilwaughter (2) Shorthorn beef 290kg £510 (175) and Cahal Bell, Kircubbin (3) Lim 260kg £360 (138).

301-350kgs

S Magorrian, Ballykindler Charolais 310kg £805 (259), Charolais 340kg £790 (232), Paul Grant, Downpatrick Limousin 350kg £790 (225), O McConnon, Randalstown (2) Limousin 350kg £770 (220), Limousin 350kg £750 (214), A and E Wylie, Martinstown (2) Limousin 340kg £720 (211), Simon Loughery, Limavady Limousin 330kg £690 (209), R Thompson, Ligoniel (3) Limousin 330kg £680 (206), A and E Wylie, Martinstown Limousin 350kg £700 (200), Paul Grant, Downpatrick Aberdeen Angus 330kg £625 (189), J Small, Randalstown Simmental 340kg £640 (188), S J Duncan, Crumlin 320kg £600 (187) and local farmer Aberdeen Angus 340kg £620 (182).

351kg and over

S Magorrian, Ballykindler Charolais 360kg £830 (230), Charolais 360kg £830 (230), Charolais 360kg £825 (229), local farmer Limousin 380kg £870 (229), K Minford, Crumlin (3) Limousin 390kg £860 (220), S Magorrian Limousin 390kg £855 (219), Graham Brothers, Aughafatten Charolais 430kg £930 (216), Colin Alexander, Glenarm Belgian Blue 420kg £900 (214), H V McCambridge, Carnlough Charolais 400kg £840 (210), Colin Alexander, Glenarm Belgian Blue 420kg £875 (208), S Magorrian Charolais 390kg £810 (207), Paul Grant, Downpatrick Limousin 440kg £910 (206), K Minford, Crumlin (2) 430kg £880 (204) and S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 430kg £880 (204).

Heifers 0-300kgs

S Magorrian, Ballykindler Charolais 260kg £710 (273), Charolais 290kg £720 (248), Charolais 300kg £680 (226), D J and R White, Broughshane Charolais 280kg £600 (214), H V McCambridge, Carnlough Charolais 290kg £590 (203), D J and R White, Broughshane Charolais 260kg 3520 (200), E Mullan, Armoy Limousin 190kg £350 (184), Cahal Bell, Kircubbin (4) 290kg £455 (156) and T Maybin, Ballynure (2) Aberdeen Angus 290kg £325 (112), Hereford 300kg £220 (73).

301-350kgs

S Magorrian, Ballykindler Charolais 320kg £720 (225), Charolais 340kg £730 (214), H V McCambridge, Carnlough Limousin 330kg £685 (207), S Magorrian Charolais 350kg £710 (202), H V McCambridge Charolais 330kg £660 (200), Simon Loughery, Limavady Limousin 350kg £680 (194), Stephen McDowell, Magheramourne Limousin 350kg £675 (192), Simon Loughery Limousin 350kg £670 (191), Limousin 320kg £610 (190), S J Duncan, Crumlin Charolais 310kg £585 (188), Paul Grant, Downpatrick Limousin 310kg £565 (182), N W McConkey, Parkgate Simmental 350kg £575 (164), N G Robinson, Moneyreagh (3) Belgian Blue 350kg £525 (150) and J Small, Randalstown Simmental 350kg £515 (147).

351kg and over

H V McCambridge, Carnlough (2) Charolais 390kg £785 (201), R McKeown, Portglenone Limousin 470kg £935 (198), Limousin 430kg £855 (198), Stephen McDowell, Magheramourne Limousin 390kg £775 (198), H V McCambridge Charolais 370kg £725 (196), Ian Graham, Ballyclare Charolais 380kg £740 (194), Colin Alexander, Glenarm Belgian Blue 370kg £720 (194), R McKeown, Portglenone Limousin 440kg £855 (194), H V McCambridge Charolais 400kg £775 (193), S Taylor, Ligoniel Charolais 390kg £750 (192), R McKeown, Portglenone Limousin 490kg £940 (191), S Taylor Charolais 410kg £780 (190), Simmental 390kg £740 (189), T McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 410kg £775 (189) and Simon Loughey Limousin 400kg £750 (187).

Monday evening, September 23, 2019: Another good entry of 1750 sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Hoggets sold to £160, ewe lambs to £110, store lambs to £66.50.

Leading prices:

Hoggets

Ian McCluggage, Glarryford 11 Suffolk £160, W Knowles, Templepatrick 2 Tex £158, Ian McCluggage 11 Suffolk £158, local farmer 10 crossbred £152, Patrick McNeill, Ballycastle 10 crossbred £150, local farmer 10 Suffolk £150, Timothy Gregg, Randalstown 5 Suffolk £150, Patrick McNeill 10 crossbred £140, W Blackburn, Clogher 10 Mule £135, John McBroom, Doagh 12 crossbred £128, 12 crossbred £126, 12 crossbred £124, H Calwell, Ballyhalbert 8 crossbred £124, Roy Carlisle, Newtownabbey 3 Suffolk £123 and John McBroom 12 crossbred £120.

Ewe lambs

Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter 12 Suffolk £110, J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 10 Texel £110, Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore 12 Suffolk £108, Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter 12 Suffolk £102, local farmer 5 Suffolk £100, J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 10 Suffolk £100, B P Quinn, Swatragh 12 Texel £100, J Hutchinson 10 Texel £95, 10 Suffolk £95, J P F O’Loan, Martinstown 10 Suffolk £94, Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter 9 Suffolk £90, Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter 6 Suffolk £88, J P F O’Loan 12 Suffolk £88, William Sharkey, Cushendun 10 Suffolk £86, J P F O’Loan 12 Suffolk £84 and William Sharkey, Cushendun 9 Suffolk £84.

Store lambs sold to: J McMordie, Moorfields 18 Dorset £66.50, Patrick McMullan, Carnlough 30 Dorset £66.50, B and A McCammon, Magheramourne 14 Texel £64.50, K Kidd, Broughshane 42 Texel £64.50. Gary McConnell, Glenarm 9 Texel £64.50, J McBride, Martinstown 20 Texel £64, B and A McCammon 27 Texel £63.50, M McCormick, Ballymena 20 Rom £63, James McLoughlin, Unshinagh 43 Suffolk £62, Jeffrey Wray, Carnlough 34 Suffolk £62, R Nelson, Glenarm 25 Mule £62, Alastair Kerr, Ballymena 19 Texel £62, Vanessa Wilson, Glenarm 5 Texel £60 and Eoin McMullan, Martinstown 10 Texel £59.50.

Tuesday, September 24, 2019: An entry of 260 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a sharper trade.

Bullocks sold to £620 over for a Charolais 620kg at £1240 presented by J McMurran, Ballycarry.

Heifers sold to £500 over for a Charolais 540kg at £1040 offered by B Black, Carnlough.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

Ian Craig, Antrim Limousin 490kg £1025 (209), (2) Limousin 430kg £890 (207), E and E Nelson, Ballycarry Limousin 450kg £930 (206), A Scott, Glarryford Charolais 470kg £960 (204), J McHenry, Mosside Simmental 450kg £905 (201), E and E Nelson Limousin 430kg £860 (200), J Weatherup, Ballyclare Charolais 500kg £995 (199), Daniel F McAlonan, Dunloy Charolais 500kg £985 (197), Ian Craig, Limousin 440kg £860 (195), J McHenry, Mosside Charolais 470kg £905 (192), Charolais 490kg £940 (191), J McErlean, Portglenone Limousin 480kg £900 (187), G and A McBurney, Ballyclare Limousin 490kg £885 (180), K Minford, Crumlin Limousin 460kg £830 (180) and A Scott, Glarryford Charolais 430kg £775 (180).

501kg and over

Ian Craig, Antrim Limousin 520kg £1105 (212), Limousin 530kg £1125 (212), J McMurran, Ballycarry Charolais 620kg £1240 (200), E and E Nelson, Ballycarry Limousin 530kg £1055 (199), C Tinsdale, Carnlough Charolais 560kg £1110 (198), Charolais 550kg £1090 (198), E and E Nelson Limousin 550kg £1090 (198), Limousin 530kg £1050 (198), Limousin 550kg £1085 (197), J McMurran, Charolais 560kg £1090 (194), C Tinsdale Charolais 590kg £1145 (194), J McMurran Limousin 560kg £1085 (193), E and E Nelson Limousin 530kg £1015 (191), J McMurran Charolais 550kg £1050 (190), T A and P Paul, Dunloy Limousin 580kg £1105 (190) and J McMurran Charolais 590kg £1120 (189).

Heifers 0-500kgs

Daniel F McAlonan, Dunloy Charolais 490kg £950 (193), Charolais 460kg £890 (193), Charolais 460kg £885 (192), S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 470kg £895 (190), B Black, Carnlough Limousin 490kg £930 (189), Johnston Doole, Toomebridge Limousin 490kg £930 (189), Noel Hamilton, Moorfields Aberdeen Angus 430kg £800 (186), B Black, Carnlough Charolais 500kg £915 (183), Charolais 490kg £895 (182), Noel Hamilton Aberdeen Angus 400kg £725 (181), B Black, Carnlough Charolais 470kg £850 (180), Noel Hamilton Aberdeen Angus 470kg £845 (179), Aberdeen Angus 460kg £825 (179), Aberdeen Angus 430kg £765 (177) and K Minford, Crumlin Limousin 500kg £885 (177).

501kg and over

B Black, Carnlough Charolais 540kg £1040 (192), Charolais 540kg £1035 (191), Limousin 510kg £960 (188), Limousin 530kg £990 (186), Charolais 560kg £1030 (183), Charolais 540kg £985 (182), Brendan McLoughlin, Glenariffe Limousin 510kg £915 (179), J Doole, Toomebridge Limousin 520kg £925 (177), Brendan McLoughlin Limousin 530kg £930 (175), D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Limousin 510kg £890 (174), S Christie, Dundonald Hereford 550kg £950 (172), D and J E Platt, Newtownards Hereford 550kg £950 (172), S Christie (2) Hereford 580kg £995 (171), K Minford, Crumlin Limousin 530kg £890 (167) and T Aiken, Coleraine Aberdeen Angus 510kg £850 (166).

Wednesday, September 25, 2019: An entry of 2152 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a cheaper trade.

Fat lambs sold to 326 pence for a pen of 16 Beltex 22.5kg at £73.50 offered by J W Harbinson, Limavady and to a top per head of £80 for a pen of heavy Rouge from G Houston, Randalstown.

Fat ewes sold to £88.

Fat lambs (1804)

Top price per kg

A and J Currie, Ballyclare 15 Texel 18kg £63.20 (351), David Wylie, Ahoghill 5 Suffolk 18kg £60 (333), S Weatherup, Ballyclare 4 Texel 18kg £59.50 (330), J W Harbinson, Limavady 16 Beltex 22.5kg £73.50 (326), Seamus Brolly, Garvagh 6 Texel 19.5kg £62.50 (320), Brian McGookin, Ballynure 8 Texel 20kg £64 (320), Simon Loughery, Limavady 6 Beltex 21kg £67 (319), N Hamilton, Aughafatten 7 Texel 21kg £67 (319), Luke Finlay, Broughshane 7 Texel 20kg £63 (315), Paul Gardiner, Clough 8 Charollais 21kg £66 (314), J McCollum, Carnlough 8 Texel 21kg £66 (314), H Blaney, Ahoghill 11 Texel 21kg £66 (314), M Ellis, Ballymena 8 Texel 21kg £66 (314), J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 6 Texel 23.5kg £73.50 (312), J Campbell, Carnlough 9 Texel 22kg £68.80 (312), Alex Wilson, Glenarm 4 Mil 20kg £62.50 (312), T Maybin, Larne 46 Texel 21kg £65.50 (311), L Kirk, Clough 12 Texel 22kg £68.50 (311), G Irwin, Ballyclare 5 Texel 22.5kg £70 (311) and J Gingles, Kilwaughter 10 Texel 21kg £65.

Top prices per head:

G Houston, Randalstown 1 Rouge 40kg £80, D Hanna, Ballymoney 9 Texel 28kg £75, Phillip Lamont, Kells 1 Suffolk 37kg £75, Kerri Simpson, Broughshane 1 Texel 27kg £75, Mrs E Duff, Ballymena 18 Texel 25.5kg £75, Mrs S White, Cloughmills 13 Texel 27.5kg £75, R Boyle, Larne 10 Texel 27.5kg £75, James Houston, Randalstown 4 Rouge 25.5kg £74.50, H Henry, Larne 1 Texel 26kg £74, Wilbert Reid, Aughafatten 2 Mule 28kg £74, Matthew Workman, Kilwaughter 25 Mule 25.5kg £74, J and J Rea, Kilwaughter 4 Charolais 26kg £74, Hamilton Coulter, Crossgar 4 Dorset 26.5kg £74, W R Semple, Magheramourne 9 Texel 25.5kg £74, D Gaston, Carnlough 17 Texel 26kg £73.80, Leslie Turtle, Broughshane 21 Texel 25.5kg £73.80, J W Harbinson, Limavady 16 Beltex 22.5kg £73.50, James McCaughan, Armoy 31 Texel 24.5kg £73.50, Ian Olphert, Bushmills 3 Texel 24.5kg £73.50, J Hutchinson, Ballyclare 6 Texel 23.5kg £73.50, H Henry, Larne 3 Mule 27kg £73, Robert Workman, Kilwaughter 21 Suffolk 26.5kg £73, D Davidson, Ballymena 4 Suffolk 26.5kg £73 and Wilnor Mills, Broughshane 14 Texel 25kg £72.50.

Fat ewes (348)

First quality

Suffolk - £70-£88

Texel - £70-£87

Crossbred - £55-£70

Blackface - £40-£55