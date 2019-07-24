Dairy cows sell to a top price of £1,720 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 330 cattle at Markethil on Tuesday, July 23 included special entry of 85 dairy cows from a Co Down farmer was sold to a top of £1,720, £1,680 and £1,660 each with several more calved cows from £1,350 to £1,650 each.

CULL COWS

The 90 cull cows sold in a very firm trade with beef bred cows from £130 to £170 per 100 kilos paid for 760k Simmental at £1,295 from an Annalong farmer.

Top price cow £1,335 for a 970k Aberdeen Angus from a Killylea producer.

Fleshed Friesian sold in an excellent demand from £100 to £121 per 100 kilos for 698k at £845 followed by £115 per 100 kilos for 728k at £835 from a Rathfriland producer.

Second quality Friesians from £85 to £95 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £60 to £75 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Annalong farmer 762k, £1,295, £170.00; Markehtill farmer 664k, £1,085, £163.00; Markethill farmer 660k, £1,075, £163.00; Newry farmer 686k, £1,115, £163.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 640k, £985, £154.00; Madden farmer 572k, £875, £153.00; Annalong farmer 698k, £995, £143.00 and Killylea farmer 974k, £1,335, £137.00.

Friesian cull cows

Bessbrook farmer 698k, £845, £121.00; Rathfriland farmer 728k, £835, £115.00; Bessbrook farmer 824k, £945, £115.00; Tandragee farmer 776k, £885, £114.00; Loughgall farmer 794k, £885, £111.00; Banbridge farmer 616k, £665, £108.00 and Banbridge farmer 656k, £695, £106.00.

CALVES

The 160 calves sold in an exceptionally strong trade with good quality bulls selling from £280 to £395 for a five week old Aberdeen Angus followed by £365 for six week old Belgian Blue.

The top calves averaged £355 each.

Good quality heifer calves sold at £360 for two week old Limousin followed by £315 for a six week old Hereford.

Main demand for good quality heifers from £200 to £305 each.

Bull calves

Aberdeen Angus £395; Belgian Blue £365; Aberdeen Angus £350; Hereford £350; Aberdeen Angus £345; Belgian Blue £340; Belgian Blue £335 and Aberdeen Angus £320.

Heifer calves

Limousin £360; Hereford £315; Aberdeen Angus £305; Belgian Blue £285; Belgian Blue £280; Belgian Blue £245; Limousin £240 and Aberdeen Angus £230.