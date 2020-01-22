Dairy cows selling to £2150 at Omagh Mart

Omagh Mart

More cattle on offer in all sections, with grazing sorts in much more demand, even at this early stage of the year.

Bullocks

R and C Elkin, Omagh 735k £1500; 725k £1380; 720k £1375, Jas Doyle, Coa 705k £1380; 670k £1360; 640k £1270, Gabriel Doyle, Cookstown 635k £1300; 690k £1355, K Donaghy, Carrickmore 640k £1295; 575k £1145, Co Armagh producer 520k £1080; 500k £1035; 510k £1045; 455k £1020, P J McCarney, Seskinore 530k £1090; 480k £1025, M P Kelly, Fintona 610k £1240; 565k £1140; 550k £1110; 470k £1055, C Farquhar, Dungannon 500k £1020; 490k £1030; 440k £925, P Bradley, Tattykeel 560k £1135, M Ferris, Leglands 570k £1150, Patrick Keenan, Carrickmore 570k £1165; 540k £1090; 595k £1195; 400k £925, P Connolly, Castlederg 535k £1070; 530k £1050, Pat Loughran, Tattysallagh 590k £1170; 655k £1275, S Molloy, Cookstown 600k £1180; 490k £1035, William Farrell, Drumquin 410k £960; 425k £970; 430k £940, M McCullagh, Loughmacrory 485k £1065; 490k £1000, S. Corcoran, Arvalee 455k £995; 390k £855, Patrick Gallagher, Strabane 470k £1010; 430k £920; 335k £780, R Rea, Clanabogan 465k £970, Willmount Farms, Drumquin 375k £775 and Robert Chambers, Strabane 490k £985; 460k £935.

Heifers

Rory Donnelly, Trillick 560k £1260, William Doherty, Strabane 575k £1185 and £1175; 565k £1140, T Donnelly, Brookeborough 505k £1030; 485k £1040; 495k £1040; 500k £1025, J N Tierney, Dungannon 560k £1140; 570k £1160, B Ferris, Omagh 505k £1020; 490k £1030, S O’Neill, Dungannon 535k £1080, G Donnelly, Trillick 645k £1290; 570k £1140; 550k £1100, Jas Doyle, Coa 540k £1070, E Houston, Donemana 450k £970, D Gillan, Garvagh 430k £915, P Y McMenamin, Leglands 445k £940; 460k £960, M McCullagh, Loughmacrory 490k £1025; 480k £960, I Fraser, Omagh 425k £870, R Rea, Clanabogan 495k £990, A and R Millar, Sion Mills 330k £680; 315k £630; 300k £615 and William Farrell, Drumquin 535k £1060.

Fat cows

E McCann, Fintona 600k £194, R Wilson, Baranscourt 620k £188; 570k £171, R J Robinson, Donemana 560k £187, G Rafferty, Carrickmore 620k £185, M McCullagh, Loughmacrory 580k £165, M Begley, Creggan 780k £163, C Gallagher, Newtownstewart 830k £161, L Buchannon, Strabane 710k £144 and Noel Doherty, Killeter 770k £141.

Friesian cows

A Roulston, Dromore 510k £140, L McCarney, Seskinore 520k £137, S Porter, Kilclean 590k £134; 630k £124; 580k £123, W H Cummings, Castlederg 680k £123, M McDermott, Dunmoyle 640k £119 and J Maguire, Trillick 550k £117.

Dairy cows

R King, Drumrawn £2150 Calved Friesian heifer, R King, Laught £2000; £1880 and £1820 calved Ayrshire heifers.

Weanlings

J Teague, Dromore £800 Limousin bull; £660 Charolais bull, W McCullagh, Cookstown £700 Angus bull, M Mitchell, Tempo £690 Limousin bull, A Doak, Clanabogan £670 Angus bulls (4), M M Aiken, Drumquin £670 Friesian bull; £645 Limousin bull, King Farms, Knockmoyle £615 Stabiliser bulls (2), S McNeilis, Beragh £615 Limousin heifer, S K Atcheson, Victoria Bridge £610 Belgian Blue heifer; £600 Aberdeen Angus heifer and K Murray, Fintona £600 Charolais heifer.

Dropped Calves

A McFarland, Omagh £465 Belgian Blue bull, A Vance, Trillick £405 Belgian Blue bull, M E Kenwell, Fintona £3895 and £355 Belgian Blue heifers, M M Aiken, Drumquin £370 Limousin bull, H Patterson, Dromore £360 and £355 Limousin bulls, D Gordon, Drumquin £360 Aberdeen Angus bull and Fairmount Farms, Claudy £340 Simmental bull.