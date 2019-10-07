Dairy heifers to 1,920gns at Dungannon

The monthly dairy sales have resumed at Dungannon with auctioneer Michael Taaffe confirming that September prices peaked at 1,920gns and 1,900gns twice.

There was an 89% clearance with quality in-milk heifers and young cows selling to average £1,627 per head.

Looking over the catalogued entry for the September Dungannon Dairy Sale conducted by Taaffe Auctions are, sponsors Andrew West and Ian Cummins Irwins Feed; with judge Jonny Matthews, Lurgan. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Sale leader at 1,920gns was a non-pedigree March 2017 born heifer consigned by Messrs R and A McKelvey from Omagh.

Next best at 1,900gns was Dunbanard Close Up Anna RDC bred by Paul Dunn from Bangor.

This two-year-old entry is a daughter of Stantons Close Up, and is out of a home-bred cow with an average of 9,967 litres at 3.9% butterfat and 3.35% protein in three 305-day lactations.

Also selling at 1,900gns was the July 2017 Hilltara Mogul Reann, a potential eighth generation VG or EX female from Sam and John McCormick’s herd at Bangor.

This one is by Mountfield SSI DCY Mogul, and out of the VG87 Hilltara Gold Chip Reanne who produced 12,410 litres at 3.68% butterfat and 2.99% protein in her third lactation.

Four lots came under the hammer at 1,820gns each.

First to sell was the August 2016 Dunadry Deborah 51 bred by Robert and Helen Shanks, Templepatrick.

A potential fifth generation VG or EX female, she is by the Mogul son Ards Paramount, and is out of Dunadry Deborah 39 EX91 LP50.

The Shanks family also realised 1,800gns for the May 2017 Dunadry Jannet 209.

Selling at 1,820gns was the February 2017 Kilvergan Dreamer Dainty bred by Stephen Haffey and Sons, Lurgan.

Sired by Wiltor Dreamer, she is bred from Kilvergan Excel Dainty.

Sam and John McCormick realised 1,820gns for Hilltara Penmanship Maude 2.

Born in March 2017, she is by Sandy Valley Penmanship, and out of a dam by the home-bred Hilltara Mark.

Also selling at 1,820gns for the McCormick duo was Hilltara Mogul Freda.

George and Jason Booth, Stewartstown, sold the two-year-old Beechview Captain Hanneke Red 2 for 1,800gns. Sired by Aprday F 779 Captain Red, her home-bred dam produced 10,479 litres at 4.14% butterfat and 3.57% protein in her second 305 day lactation.

The pre-sale show was generously sponsored by Irwins Feed, and judged by Jonny Matthews from the 200-cow Lisnasure Herd near Lurgan.

Claiming the day’s supreme championship was the June 2017 Hilltara Defender Wendy, a potential eighth generation VG or EX female from the McCormick family’s herd.

Calved in August she is producing 30 litres of milk every day. The champion sold for 1,700gns.

“The champion is a lovely heifer, and very feminine. She has a good frame, real dairy character, and has the makings of a great milk cow,” explained the judge.

The McCormick duo also secured the reserve championship ribbons with Hilltara Flame Susan.

Born in April 2017, she is by Vieuxsaule Flame, and out of Hilltara Albert Susan EX.

Calved in mid-August and producing 32 litres daily, this one sold for 1,740gns.

The day’s honourable mention award went to Andrew Magowan, Rathfriland, for the third lactation cow Bannwater E Nellie VG87.

This one is a daughter of Maple Wood Triple Eleven. Calved in July, she is yielding 45 litres per day.

Cows peaked at 1,570gns, paid to Messrs Haffey, Lurgan, for the third calver Kilvergan Iota Erle 3 GP83-2yr.

Bred from ten generations of VG and EX dams, she is by Regancrest Altaiota.

The next Dungannon Dairy Sale takes place on Thursday 24th October.

Taaffe Auctions is inviting entries for fresh calved heifers and young cows.

For further details contact Michael Taaffe tel: 00353 41 9881288.