Dairy hygiene and udder health solutions

Mastitis and poor udder health can have a crippling effect on the profitability of dairy enterprises, but Ecolab, the world’s leading manufacturer of hygiene chemicals has an unrivalled product portfolio to enhance any herd management regime.

Since 2009 Irwin Farm Supplies has been Northern Ireland’s main distributor for Ecolab.

Nigel Irwin, director of Irwin Farm Supplies said: “The Ecolab franchise is one of the key areas of our business. We pride ourselves on being able to offer our customers practical advice, and cost effective solutions, on a wide range of dairy hygiene and udder health issues.

Dairy hygiene specialist Maurice Wylie appreciates the challenges encountered by milk producers on a daily basis. “Ecolab produces a wide range of chemicals and is well placed within the market to offer farmers a one-stop shop of all dairy hygiene requirements.”

He added: “Milk producers are continually striving to produce the highest quality milk while trying to keep production costs to a minimum. Ecolab is a progressive company and its extensive training programme, which is backed up by expert technical support, has furnished me with the ability and knowledge to provide practical advice and cost-effective solutions at farm level.”

One of Ecolab’s flagship products is Blu-GardN, a VMD licensed teat spray used in the control of mastitis. Its active ingredient is Lactic Acid, and it boasts protective film technology which ensures that a breathable film is formed around the teats to protect and condition them for up to six hours. Blu-Gard N also contains Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA) which prevents irritation, exfoliates and repairs damaged skin, and keeps teats moist and supple. Blu-GardN is available in 20 litre, 200 litre and 1,000 litre containers.

Another of Ecolab’s best-selling teat care products is Oxy Foam, a fast acting foam specially designed to sanitise teats before milking. Its constant micro bubbling and adhesive consistency provides complete removal of soiling from the teats, as well as treating sensitive areas of skin.

