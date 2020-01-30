Dairy stock sell to £2020 for a calved heifer at Ballymena Mart

Thursday, January 23, 2020: Another great entry of just under 400 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Beef cows sold to 177p for a Limousin 770kg at £1362, Friesian cows to 138p for 720kg at £993, beef heifers to 204p for 620kg at £1264, 550kg at £1122, beef bullocks to 222p for 780kg at £1731, Friesian bullocks to 165p for 650kg at £1072.

Beef cows sold to: D and J Lewis, Lisburn Limousin 770kg £1362 (177), Limousin 750kg £1312 (175), Stephen Hall, Monkstown Belgian Blue 690kg £1200 (174), MJ Lucas, Antrim Limousin 810kg £1344 (166), S Woodside, Islandmagee Belgian Blue 790kg £1295 (164), Stephen Hall, Monkstown Limousin 710kg £1157 (163), S McGookin, Carrick Limousin 670kg £1085 (162), WJ and RJ Cuthbert, Ballycarry Limousin 670kg £1072 (160), D and J Lewis, Lisburn Aberdeen Angus 740kg £1176 (159), Limousin 860kg £1367 (159), B Millar, Randalstown Limousin 750kg £1162 (155), RB and JH Kennedy, Dundrod Charolais 620kg £948 (153), A and J McClelland, Doagh Limousin 520kg £795 (153), F and R Auld, Newtownabbey Aberdeen Angus 760kg £1155 (152), WA Hagan, Ballyclare Charolais 580kg £864 (149), D and J Lewis, Lisburn Limousin 790kg £1169 (148), local farmer Limousin 610kg £902 (148), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 600kg £876 (146), D McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 580kg £846 (146), D and J Lewis, Lisburn Limousin 800kg £1160 (145), H Carson, Dundrod Belgian Blue 720kg £1044 (145), SJ Duncan, Crumlin Sal 520kg £748 (144), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 590kg £843 (143) and H Gregg, Clough Aberdeen Angus 620kg £880 (142).

Friesian cows sold to: S Fullerton, Bushmills 720kg £993 (138), D Winter, Randalstown 850kg £1071 (126), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 650kg £793 (122), D Winter 710kg £866 (122), Brian Lyttle 680kg £816 (120), D Winter 840kg £1008 (120), Brian Lyttle 730kg £868 (119), 630kg £749 (119), S Bleakly, Ballymoney 780kg £928 (119), 680kg £802 (118), 700kg £819 (117), J McKeown, Ballymena 630kg £737 (117), local farmer 650kg £754 (116), Ian Millar, Ballymena 720kg £835 (116), John Vance, Cookstown 750kg £847 (113), Harry Park, Ballymena 610kg £683 (112), John Vance 680kg £754 (111), Sean McCrystal, Maghera 730kg £810 (111), Harry Park 590kg £649 (110), David Harkness, Ballymena 730kg £795 (109), B and K Stewart, Cairncastle 620kg £675 (109), F Allen, Randalstown 690kg £745 (108), J McKeown, Ballymena 690kg £745 (108) and Roger Lyttle, Larne 640kg £684 (107).

Beef heifers sold to: John McKeague, Dunloy Charolais 620kg £1264 (204), Mrs C Fleck, Clough Charolais 550kg £1122 (204), T Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 710kg £1441 (203), local farmer Limousin 600kg £1218 (203), F McNeilly, Glarryford Limousin 630kg £1266 (201), K and P Buchanan, Larne Limousin 480kg £964 (201), John McKeague, Dunloy Charolais 560kg £1114 (199), local farmer Simmental 560kg £1114 (199), T Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 740kg £1457 (197), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 650kg £1274 (196), I McMullan, Carnlough Limousin 580kg £1131 (195), Limousin 530kg £1033 (195), S Gilmore and Co, Kilrea Limousin 590kg £1144 (194), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 740kg £1435 (194), John McKeague, Dunloy Charolais 570kg £1100 (193), S Gilmore and Co Limousin 580kg £1119 (193), I McMullan, Carnlough Limousin 580kg £1119 (193), local farmer Limousin 570kg £1094 (192), Linton Brothers Charolais 640kg £1228 (192), S Woodside, Islandmagee Charolais 770kg £1478 (192), F McNeilly, Glarryford Charolais 560kg £1069 (191), John McKeague, Dunloy Charolais 620kg £1178 (190), T Aiken, Coleraine Charolais 750kg £1425 (190) and Linton Brothers Charolais 640kg £1216 (190).

Beef bullocks sold to: Dan Boyle, Dunloy Charolais 330kg £811 (246), Limousin 380kg £851 (224), H Crawford, Moneyrea Charolais 780kg £1731 (222), Belgian Blue 800kg £1720 (215), Robert Douglas, Ballynahinch Blonde d'Aquitaine 600kg £1290 (215), Hugh Turner, Swatragh Limousin 720kg £1505 (215), Norma Hoy, Templepatrick Limousin 580kg £1235 (213), A Doran, Castlecaulfield Limousin 690kg £1449 (210), Limousin 610kg £1274 (209), local farmer Charolais 700kg £1456 (208), A Doran Limousin 630kg £1304 (207), Limousin 700kg £1449 (207), Charolais 660kg £1359 (206), Charolais 640kg £1318 (206), Charolais 640kg £1318 (206), Charolais 650kg £1332 (205), John Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 580kg £1183 (204), J Hayes, Rasharkin Blonde d'Aquitaine 640kg £1305 (204), A Doran Charolais 680kg £1387 (204), Limousin 610kg £1244 (204), Charolais 720kg £1461 (203), John Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 610kg £1232 (202), local farmer Limousin 570kg £1151 (202), J Hayes, Rasharkin Blonde d'Aquitaine 690kg £1386 (201) and A Doran Limousin 680kg £1366 (201).

Friesian bullocks sold to: Local farmer 650kg £1072 (165), B Gribben, Ballymena 690kg £1131 (164) and S Jamieson, Broughshane 660kg £983 (149), 580kg £852 (147), 570kg £798 (140).

Friday, January 24, 2020: Dairy stock sold to £2020 for a calved heifer from David Wallace, Antrim. Calved cows sold to £1760 for a 4th calver from Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod.

Ruling prices: David Wallace, Antrim £2020, Thomas Carlisle £1760, D Maybin, Broughshane £1700, David Wallace £1700, WG Johnston, Ligoniel £1680, David A Strange, Ballyclare £1560, IW and AT McCaughey, Broughshane £1560, David A Strange £1420, IW and AT McCaughey £1390, John Graham, Glenwherry £1300, £1140 and J W Suffern, Crumlin £1110.

Suckler cows sold to: J Jones, Belfast Limousin heifer bull calf £1900, W Cochrane, Macosquin Holstein cow and heifer calf £1530, R Calwell, Ballycarry Limousin cow and bull calf £1000 and GN Gibson, Ligoniel Aberdeen Angus in calf cow £1000.

232 calves sold to £480 for a three month old Limousin bull, younger lots to £410 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves to £390 for a month month old Aberdeen Angus.

Beef bred calves sold to: A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin £480, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Aberdeen Angus £455, WH Magee, Kilwaughter Limousin £440, DH Jackson, Bangor Belgian Blue £430, Ian Millar, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £425, DH Jackson Belgian Blue £420, Leslie Wilson Aberdeen Angus £410, DH Jackson Belgian Blue £410, FC Patterson, Broughshane (2) Aberdeen Angus £400, Leslie Wilson Belgian Blue £400, Aberdeen Angus £390 and DH Jackson Belgian Blue £390.

Heifer calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Aberdeen Angus £390, Aberdeen Angus £385, (2) Aberdeen Angus £380, Ian Millar, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £380, Leslie Wilson Aberdeen Angus £375, Belgian Blue £365, FC Patterson, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £360, TJ McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais £360, FC Patterson Aberdeen Angus £350, Aberdeen Angus £345 and B O’Kane, Maghera Aberdeen Angus £345.

Friesian bull calves sold to: McGookin Farming, Ballyclare £300, £275, £250, James Adair, Kells (2) £220, McGookin Farming, £205, WH Magee, Kilwaughter (2) £185, James Adair (2) £175, John Reid, Carnlough £170 and James Adair (3) £155.

An entry of 460 weanlings resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £605 over for a Limousin 370kg at £975 presented by S McCullough, Broughshane. Heifers sold to £1040 over for a Limousin 480kg at £1520 offered by S and M Black, Carnlough.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 220kg £680 (309), WA Hagan, Ballyclare Charolais 270kg £830 (307), W Craig, Larne Limousin 270kg £820 (303), Hannah Healey, Belfast Charolais 280kg £850 (303), D McKillop, Belfast Shorthorn beef 240kg £710 (295), A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 290kg £850 (293), H McAlister Limousin 240kg £700 (291), Houston Crooks, Kilwaughter Simmental 250kg £715 (286), Colin Crooks, Kilwaughter Simmental 250kg £715 (286), H McAlister Limousin 270kg £770 (285).

301-350kgs

Hannah Healey, Belfast Charolais 310kg £880 (283), W Craig, Larne (2) Limousin 320kg £880 (275), E Gillan, Deerfin Simmental 320kg £870 (271), Sean Mullan, Maghera Limousin 310kg £840 (271), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 330kg £890 (269), D O’Loan, Aughafatten Limousin 330kg £890 (269), M McNeill, Cushendall Charolais 320kg £860 (268), W and G Hanna Charolais 330kg £880 (266) and M McNeill, Cushendall Charolais 330kg £880 (266).

351kg and over

S McCullough, Broughshane Limousin 370kg £975 (263), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 360kg £930 (258), Dale Robinson, Glenarm Limousin 360kg £925 (256), S Scullion, Glenarm Charolais 360kg £910 (252), local farmer Limousin 380kg £955 (251), H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 380kg £950 (250), E Gillan, Deerfin Limousin 360kg £900 (250), local farmer Limousin 370kg £920 (248) and N Booth, Bushmills (2) Limousin 360kg £895 (248).

Heifers 0-300kgs

W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 280kg £750 (267), A and D McAfee, Bushmills (3) Charolais 290kg £760 (262), W Craig, Larne Limousin 270kg £700 (259), Geoffrey Rea, Glenwherry Limousin 180kg £465 (258), S and M Black, Carnlough Limousin 280kg £720 (257), M Johnston, Toomebridge Belgian Blue 270kg £690 (255), WA Hagan, Ballyclare Charolais 270kg £680 (251) and S and M Black, Carnlough Limousin 290kg £730 (251).

301-350kgs

N Booth, Bushmills Limousin 320kg £915 (285), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 310kg £840 (271), Sean Mullan, Knockloughrim Limousin 350kg £935 (267), H Crawford Charolais 310kg £825 (266), TJ McLornan, Nutts Corner Charolais 340kg £880 (258), S and M Black, Carnlough Limousin 340kg £870 (255), S Adams, Broughshane Charolais 320kg £815 (254), J Cunningham, Broughshane Limousin 320kg £810 (253), AJ Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 340kg £855 (251), RJ Sloan, Kilrea Charolais 320kg £795 (248) and M McNeill, Cushendall Charolais 310kg £770 (248).

351kg and over

S and M Black, Carnlough Limousin 480kg £1520 (316), S Adams, Broughshane Belgian Blue 370kg £910 (246), AJ Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 360kg £870 (241), AS Millar, Antrim Charolais 380kg £905 (238), AJ Wilson Charolais 380kg £900 (236), H Crawford, Carnalbana Charolais 360kg £850 (236), TJ McLornan, Nutts Corner Charolais 360kg £850 (236), M McNeill, Cushendall Limousin 360kg £845 (234), T and S Butler, Aughafatten Charolais 420kg £980 (233) and PG and M Delargy, Cushendall Limousin 370kg £860 (232).

Monday, January 27, 2020: Another good entry of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a sharp trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £245 for twins.

Springing ewes sold to £188, store lambs to £91.50, dry ewe lambs to £104 and pets to £36.

Ewes and lambs sold to: W Jones Jnr, Templepatrick 1 Texel ewe and 2 lambs £245, 4 Texel ewes and 8 lambs £238, 4 Texel ewes and 8 lambs £230, 1 Suffolk ewe and 2 lambs £218, R Montgomery, Kells 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £210, 2 Dorset ewe and 4 lambs £205, 1 Dorset ewe and 1 lamb £200, Kelly McConnell, Muckamore 1 Zwartble ewe and 2 lambs £195, D and D Holland, Articlave 3 Texel ewes and 6 lambs £190, R Montgomery, Kells 2 Dorset ewes and 3 lambs £185, P Donnelly, Rathkenny 1 Suffolk ewe and 1 lamb £180, Kelly McConnell 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £175, 1 Dorset ewe and 2 lambs £175, D and D Holland, 3 Texel ewes and 6 lambs £174, W Jones Jnr 4 Texel ewes and 4 lambs £168 and F Saunders, Glenavy 1 Texel ewe and 1 lambs £162.

Springing ewes sold to: Simon Loughery, Limavady 7 Texel £188, P Donnelly, Rathkenny 1 Suffolk £182, Simon Loughery 10 Suffolk £180, 10 Texel £180, 5 Suffolk £180, 5 Texel £176, 10 Crossbred £172, Ian Young, Coleraine 4 Crossbred £172, Simon Loughery 10 Texel £170, 10 Suffolk £168, 10 Suffolk £168, 9 Crossbred £168, 10 Crossbred £168, Ian Young, 4 Crossbred £168 and Simon Loughery 10 Texel £165, 10 Texel £165.

Store lambs sold to: TA Smyth, Randalstown 1 Texel £91.50, John McConaghie, Glenarm 4 Dorset £85.50, John McAllister, Glenarm 20 Texel £80.50, Alex Thompson, Islandmagee 1 Texel £80, J Dowds, Moorfields 1 Texel £75, S Wilson, Ballymena 4 Texel £75, Kevin Donnelly, Newtowncromellin 1 Crossbred £74, AM O’Neill, Newtowncrommelin 4 Texel £73.50, Mrs J Lamont, Ballymoney 14 Texel £70.50, Alex Thompson 3 Texel £70, FD Farquhar, Moorfields 1 Dorset £70 and S Wilson, Ballymena 3 Crossbred £70.

Ewe lambs sold to: W Jones Jnr, Templepatrick 10 Suffolk £104, 4 Texel £100, Harry Park, Ballymena 4 Texel £100, Harry Park, 3 Mule £88, P Anderson, Portstewart 1 Zwartble £75

Tuesday, January 28, 2020: An entry of 200 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £645 over for a Limousin 600kg at £1245 offered by RI Bashford, Magheramourne.

Heifers sold to £600 over for a Limousin 490kg at £1090 presented by R and T Smyth, Randalstown.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

Alan Patterson, Magherafelt (3) Belgian Blue 290kg £690 (237), Simmental 370kg £865 (233), McCready McCartney, Charolais 440kg £1015 (230), A Devlin, Ballycastle Limousin 430kg £985 (229), Alan Patterson Simmental 300kg £680 (226), A Devlin Charolais 450kg £1015 (225), Charolais 460kg £1030 (223), Charolais 440kg £980 (222), Alan Adair, Antrim Charolais 430kg £950 (220), David Fleming, Templepatrick Limousin 340kg £750 (220), A Devlin Here 470kg £1030 (219), Alan Patterson (2) Belgian Blue 340kg £740 (217) and A Devlin Charolais 470kg £1020 (217).

501kg and over

Colm McDonnell, Armoy (2) Simmental 510kg £1130 (221), T and S Butler, Aughafatten Charolais 520kg £1090 (209), RI Bashford, Magheramourne Limousin 600kg £1245 (207), Lindsay Best, Lisburn Charolais 550kg £1140 (207), T and S Butler, Limousin 620kg £1265 (204), Charolais 560kg £1140 (203), JS Hamilton, Ballymena Charolais 510kg £1035 (202), Simmental 530kg £1060 (200), Simmental 530kg £1050 (198), Simmental 590kg £1165 (197), (2) Charolais 510kg £1000 (196), S Darragh, Toomebridge Limousin 580kg £1130 (194), A Devlin, Ballycastle Here 510kg £990 (194) and Patrick O’Boyle, Martinstown Aberdeen Angus 580kg £1120 (193).

Heifers 0-500kgs

A Devlin, Ballycastle Limousin 410kg £950 (231), David Fleming, Templepatrick Limousin 420kg £960 (228), A Devlin Charolais 440kg £1000 (227), Alan Patterson, Magherafelt Charolais 310kg £700 (225), A Devlin Charolais 480kg £1070 (222), R and T Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 490kg £1090 (222), McCready McCartney (2) Charolais 400kg £875 (218), A Devlin Charolais 440kg £940 (213), R and T Smyth Limousin 420kg £895 (213), A Devlin Charolais 450kg £955 (212), David Fleming, Templepatrick Limousin 480kg £1010 (210), A Devlin Charolais 460kg £960 (208), DW and JW Bristow, Portglenone Charolais 360kg £750 (208), A Devlin Charolais 440kg £915 (208) and D Davidson, Ballymena Limousin 470kg £975 (207).

501kg and over

A Devlin, Ballycastle Charolais 550kg £1090 (198), IB and HJ Marsden, Islandmagee Belgian Blue 600kg £1120 (186), Patrick O’Boyle, Martinstown Aberdeen Angus 580kg £1070 (184), RJ and G McCullough, Ballynure Simmental 550kg £985 (179), M Gardiner, Ballymena Belgian Blue 510kg £900 (1760, IB and HJ Marsden Aberdeen Angus 550kg £965 (175), Patrick O’Boyle Aberdeen Angus 640kg £1120 (175), IB and HJ Marsden Aberdeen Angus 510kg £890 (174) and RJ and G McCullough Hereford 570kg £985 (172).

Wednesday, January 29, 2020: An entry of 2164 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 460p per kg for a pair of Dorsets 20kg at £92 offered by Seamus Mullan, Armoy and to a top per head of £105 twice for 25 Texels 29.5kg and 8 Texels 35kg.

Fat ewes sold to £160.

Fat hoggets (1760)

Top prices per kg: Seamus Mullan, Armoy 2 Dorset 20kg £92 (460), R Taylor, Upper Ballindery 9 Texel 17kg £78 (458), S Rainey, Ballygally 1 Crossbred 18kg £81 (450), W Kerr, Kilwaughter 5 Crossbred 19kg £85 (447), Kelly Brothers, Ballymena 19 Texel 19kg £85 (447), B Hamill, Aughafatten 5 Texel 20kg £88 (440), RJ McKay and Son, Carnlough 4 Suffolk 19kg £83 (436), 22 Suffolk 22kg £96 (436), A Dobbs, Carrick 15 Texel 22kg £96 (436), N Hamill, Aughafatten 7 Texel 19.5kg £85 (435), Sean McNeill 11 Texel 22.5kg £98 (435), J Thompson, Kells 7 Texel 22kg £95.80 (435), Norma Hoy, Templepatrick 29 Charollais 21.5kg £93 (432), Jonathan Auld, Ballynure 9 Texel 22kg £95 (431), R Patton, Ballycarry 9 Suffolk 22kg £95 (431), Brian Wharry, Glenarm 4 Texel 22.5kg £97 (431), R Davidson, Broughshane 5 Texel 20kg £86 (430), local farmer 5 Texel 21kg £90 (428), Luke Finlay, Broughshane 12 Texel 21kg £90 (428), TA Fenton, Rasharkin 11 Charollais 22kg £94 (427), R and M Kidd, Aughafatten 16 Texel 22.5kg £96 (426), T O’Kane, Newtowncrommelin 9 Texel 24kg £102.20 (425), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 32 Crossbred 23.5kg £100 (425), JF Leslie, Ballymoney 19 Texel 20kg £85 (425) and H Carson, Dundrod 27 Texel 23kg £97.50 (423).

Top prices per head: Louise Hamilton, Broughshane 25 Texel 29.5kg £105, William Rea, Straid 8 Texel 35kg £105, G Scullin, Toomebridge 3 Texel 29kg £104.50, local farmer 28 Suffolk 29.5kg £104, D McCaughey, Broughshane 10 Texel 28kg £103.80, H Carson, Dundrod 23 Texel 27kg £103.80, Andrew Park, Ballynure 55 Texel 29kg £103.80, E and SJ Hill, Randalstown 18 Texel 27kg £103.50, H Carson, 21 Texel 28.5kg £103.50, M Jamison, Larne 16 Texel 27.5kg £103.50, William Steele, Ballyclare 24 Texel 32kg £103.50, James McCaughan, Armoy 23 Texel 26kg £103.20, L Beattie, Cloughmils 1 Suffolk 27kg £103, T Bamford, Rasharkin 8 Texel 27kg £103, William Rea, Straid 8 Charollais 29kg £103, PJ Kane, Ballycastle 12 Texel 26.5kg £102.80, G Crawford, Glenariffe 2 Crossbred 25.5kg £102.50, Mrs M Crawford, Carnalbana 3 Suffolk 27kg £102.50, T O’Kane, Newtowncrommelin 9 Texel 24kg £102.20, AM Fulton, Cullybackey 8 Texel 25.5kg £102, Robert Davidson, Gleno 1 Blu 38kg £102, G and I Davidson, Raloo 1 Blackface 29kg £102, A Dobbs, Carrickfergus 13 Texel 26.5kg £101.80, S Weatherup, Carrick 9 Texel 28.5kg £101.50 and TDG Farms, Toomebridge 25 Texel 24kg £101.

Fat ewes (404)

First quality

Texel - £100-£160

Suffolk - £100-£135

Crossbred - £90-£100

Blackface - £60-£80