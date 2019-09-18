Dairy stock sell to a top of £1600 at Markethill Mart

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1600 at Markethill on Tuesday 17th September paid for a calved Ayrshire cow from a Co Fermanagh farmer.

The same owner sold three calved Holstein cows at £1520, £1500 and £1420.

Several more cows sold from £1200 to £1380 each from the same owner.

A local farmer received £1580 and £1420 for two calved heifers and a Kilkeel farmer sold calved heifers at £1200 and £1100.

A Crumlin producer received £1180 for a calved heifer.

CULL COWS

The 140 cull cows sold in a steady trade.

Beef bred cows sold from £130 to £176 for 730k at £1285 followed by £159 for 586k at £935 and £158 for 780 at £1245.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £100 to £114 per 100 kilos for 670k at £765 followed by £112 for 670k at £755.

Second quality Friesians sold from £80 to £95 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £60 to £75 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Ballynahinch farmer 730k £1285 £176.00; Tandragee farmer 586k £935 £159.00; Markethill farmer 786k £1245 £158.00; Armagh farmer 642k £945 £147.00; Tandrdagee farmer 764k £1105 £145.00; Armagh farmer 902k £1215 £135.00 and Markethill farmer 668k £865 £130.00.

Friesian cull cows

Banbridge farmer 672k £765 £114.00; Enniskillen farmer 676k £755 £112.00; Dungannon farmer 716k £795 £111.00; Armagh farmer 740k £815 £110.00; Dungannon farmer 736k £785 £107.00; Armagh farmer 700k £745 £106.00; Killylea farmer 770k £815 £106.00; Kilkeel farmer 770k £805 £105.00; Kilkeel farmer 716k £745 £104.00 and Dungannon farmer 794k £825 £104.00.

CALVES

140 lots in the calf ring sold in a steady demand with good quality bull calves from £190 to £330 for a Limousin.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £170 to £280 for a Limousin.

Bull calves

Limousin £330; Aberdeen Angus £265; Aberdeen Angus £265; Aberdeen Angus £230; Limousin £210; Limousin £190; Limousin £190 and Aberdeen Angus £190.

Heifer calves

Limousin £280; Aberdeen Angus £230; Limousin £215; Aberdeen Angus £210; Aberdeen Angus £205; Belgian Blue £200; Aberdeen Angus £290 and Hereford £190.