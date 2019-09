Dairy stock sell to a top of £1840 at Markethill Mart

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1840 at Markethill on Tuesday, September 24 paid for a calved Friesian heifer from a Glenanne producer.

The same owner sold a calved heifer at £1550.

A Whitecross producer received £1500 for a calved Friesian heifer.

A local producer sold a calved shorthorn second calver at £1110.

CULL COWS

The 190 cull cows sold in an exceptionally strong demand with heavy fleshed beef bred cows selling from £130 to £169 per 100 kilos for 840k Blonde d’Aquitaine at £1415 followed by £162 per 100 kilos for 790k Limousin at £1285.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold steadily from £100 to £119 per 100 kilos for 680k at £815 and up to £825 for 700k at £117.

Second quality Friesians sold from £85 to £95 per 100 kilos and the poorest types in very strong demand from £65 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Loughgilly farmer 840k £1415 £169.00; Loughgilly farmer 794k £1285 £162.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 656k £1015 £155.00; Keady farmer 688k £1045 £152.00; Newry farmer 854k £1275 £149.00; Keady farmer 880k £1245 £142.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 722k £1015 £141.00 and Keady farmer 814k £1135 £140.00.

Friesian cull cows

Loughgilly farmer 684k £815 £119.00; Dromore farmer 582k £685 £118.00; Eglish farmer 704k £825 £117.00; Aughnacloy farmer 580k £665 £115.00; Keady farmer 704k £805 £114.00; Annalong farmer 576k £655 £114.00; Whitecross farmer 656k £735 £112.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 694k £765 £110.00.

CALVES

150 calves sold in an improved trade with good quality bull calves from £220 to £330 for a Hereford followed by £300 for a Limousin.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £200 to £315 for a Simmental followed by £270 for a Limousin.

Bull calves

Hereford £330; Limousin £300; Hereford £285; Charolais £280; Fleckvieh £280; Hereford £260; Fleckvieh £245 and Hereford £240.

Heifer calves

Simmentak £315; Limousin £270; Limousin £250; Aberdeen Angus £250; Belgian Blue £245; Belgian Blue £245; Aberdeen Angus £235 and Hereford £220.