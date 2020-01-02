Dairy stock sell to a top of £1920 at Markethill Mart

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1920 at Markethill on Tuesday, December 31 paid for a calved heifer from a local producer.

The same owner sold three more heifers at £1880, £1800 and £1670 each.

CULL COWS

The 50 cull cows sold in a steady demand.

Beef bred cows from £125 to £151 per 100 kilos for Charolais at £815 and £1295 for 888k Charolais £146 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows from £96 to £109 per 100 kilos for 800k at £875.

Second quality friesians from £80 to £95 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £65 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Armagh farmer 540k £815 £151.00; Armagh farmer 888k £1295 £146.00; Moy farmer 644k £875 £136.00; Armagh farmer 646k £815 £126.00 and Armagh farmer 622k £765 £123.00.

Friesian cull cows

Donacloney farmer 802k £875 £109.00; Dungannon farmer 636k £670 £105.00; Keady farmer 636k £665 £105.00; Lurgan farmer 698k £675 £97.00; Lurgan farmer 650k £625 £96.00 and Keady farmer 730k £695 £95.00.

CALVES

A large entry of 195 calves sold in a very firm demand.

Bull calves to a top of £390 for a Belgian Blue followed by £330 for a Belgian Blue. Aberdeen Angus bulls to £310.

All good quality bulls sold from £220 to £300 each.

Heifer calves to a top of £310 for a Limousin followed by £300 for a Belgian Blue and £295 for a Hereford.

All good quality heifers sold from £170 to £265 each.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £390; Belgian Blue £330; Aberdeen Angus £310; Belgian Blue £305; Belgian Blue £305; Hereford £290; Belgian Blue £290; Swiss Brown £290 and Hereford £280.

Heifer calves

Limousin £310; Belgian Blue £300; Hereford £295; Hereford £290; Belgian Blue £265; Limousin £245; Aberdeen Angus £220 and Hereford £200.

An entry of 230 store cattle at Markethill on Saturday, December 21 sold in a steady demand.

HEIFERS

Good quality heavy heifers sold from £190 to £215 per 100 kilos for a 644k Charolais at £1385 from a Richhill farmer followed by £201 per 100 kilos for 616k blonde £1285 from a Richhill farmer.

Middleweight heifers to £197 per 100 kilos for 428k Charolais £845 for a Dungannon farmer.

Heifers

Richhill farmer 644k £1385 £215.00; Richhill farmer 616k £1235 £201.00; Tandragee farmer 548k £1095 £200.00; Tandragee farmer 572k £1125 £197.00; Dungannon farmer 428k £845 £197.00; Dungannon farmer 430k £835 £194.00 and Newtownbutler farmer 500k £965 £193.00.

BULLOCKS

Forward bullocks from £188 to £211 per 100 kilos for 548k Limousin £1155 from a Lisburn farmer followed by £208 per 100 kilos for 590k Limousin £1225 from a Lisburn producer.

Middleweight bullocks sold from £190 to £224 per 100 kilos for 480k Charolais £1075 from a Portadown farmer.

Forward bullocks

Lisburn farmer 548k £1155 £211.00; Lisburn farmer 590k £1225 £208.00; Warrenpoint farmer 622k £1275 £205.00; Dungannon farmer 636k £1285 £202.00; Dungannon farmer 584k £1165 £199.00; Dungannon farmer 646k £1265 £196.00 and Dungannon farmer 656k £1275 £194.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Portadown farmer 480k £1075 £224.00; Portadown farmer 412k £865 £210.00; Cullyhanna farmer 424k £885 £209.00; Portadown farmer 416k £865 £208.00; Keady farmer 408k £835 £205.00; Newry farmer 434k £885 £204.00 and Newry farmer 452k £915 £202.00.

WEANLINGS

130 weanlings sold in a steady demand.

Good quality heifer weanlings from £210 to £248 per 100 kilos for 298k at £740.

Good quality male weanlings from £210 to £223 per 100 kilos for 256k Shorthorn at £570.

Male weanlings

Armagh farmer 256k £570 £223.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 348k £765 £220.00; Lisburn farmer 316k £690 £218.00; Newtownhamiton farmer 322k £690 £214.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 358k £760 £212.00; Armagh farmer 258k £560 £217.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 290k £625 £216.00;

Heifer weanlings

Cullyhanna farmer 298k £740 £248.00; Dungannon farmer 378k £930 £246.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 274k £670 £245.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 314k £750 £239.00; Lisburn farmer 344k £820 £238.00; Dungannon farmer 388k £920 £237.00; Grange farmer 346k £785 £227.00 and Lisburn farmer 370k £820 £222.00.