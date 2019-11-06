Dairy stock sell to a top price of £1760 at Markethill Mart

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1760 at Markethill on Tuesday, November 5 for a calved Friesian heifer from a Middletown farmer.

CULL COWS

The 150 cull cows sold in a steady demand.

Good quality beef bred cows sold from £130 to £165 per 100 kilos for 750k at £1245 followed by £159 for 816k at £1295.

Top price £1335 for a 856k blonde £!56 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £93 to £108 per 100 kilos for 640k at £695.

Second quality Friesian cows sold from £80 to £90 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £55 to £70 per 100 kilos.

Whitecross farmer 754k £1245 £165.00; Dungannon farmer 816k £1295 £159.00; Whitecross farmer 856k £1335 £156.00; Whitecross farmer 808k £1225 £152.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 728k £1085 £149.00; Banbridge farmer 694k £1015 £146.00; Mayobridge farmer 564k £805 £143.00; Whitecross farmer 698k £995 £143.00 and Mayobridge farmer 632k £875 £139.00.

Friesian cull cows

Dungannon farmer 644k £695 £108.00; Newry farmer 704k £725 £103.00; Annaghmore farmer 678k £675 £100.00; Loughgilly farmer 814k £795 £98.00; Loughgilly farmer 818k £775 £95.00; Collone farmer 798k £745 £93.00 and Gilford farmer 704k £655 £93.00.

CALVES

130 calves.

Good quality bull calves sold to £355 for a threee week old Charolais followed by £350 for a five week old Belgian Blue.

Main demand for good quality bulls from £220 to £340 each.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £200 to £275 with top of £300 for a three week old Charolais.

Heifer calves

Charolais £300; Aberdeen Angus £275; Aberdeen Angus £260; Charolais £260; Limousin £250; Hereford £250; Charolais £245 and Limousin £240.

Bull calves

Charolais £355; Belgian Blue £350; Hereford £340; Hereford £295; Limousin £285; Aberdeen Angus £280; Fleckvieh £280 and Charolais £280.