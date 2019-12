Dairy stock selling to a top of £1750 at Markethill Mart

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1750 at Markethill on Tuesday, December 3 for a calved heifer from a local producer.

CULL COWS

130 cull cows sold in a steady demand.

Good quality beef bred cows from £130 to £160 per 100 kilos for 678k Limousin at £1115 followed by £154 per 100 kilos for 580k at £895.

Top price £1205 for 880k shorthorn £137 per 100 kilos.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £103 to £116 per 100 kilos for 792k at £915.

Second quality Friesians sold from £85 to £95 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £60 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Markethill farmer 678k £1115 £164.00; Armagh farmer 580k £895 £154.00; Belleek farmer 680k £935 £138.00; Belleek farmer 880k £1205 £137.00; Collone farmer 828k £1125 £136.00; Belleek farmer 772k £1015 £131.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 782k £1015 £130.00 and Belleek farmer 818k £1055 £129.00.

Friesian cull cows

Armagh farmer 744k £865 £116.00; Bessbrook farmer 792k £915 £116.00; Armagh farmer 770k £885 £115.00; Lisburn farmer 752k £825 £110.00; Newry farmer 686k £745 £109.00; Lisburn farmer 766k £825 £108.00; Hillsborough farmer 830k £875 £105.00; Lisburn farmer 670k £695 £104.00 and Hamiltonsbawn farmer 680k £705 £104.00.

CALVES

The 80 calves sold in a steady demand with good quality bulls from £240 to £360 for a five week old Limousin followed by £330 for a five week old Limousin.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £190 to £295 for a four week old Belgian Blue.

Bull calves

Limousin £360; Limousin £330; Aberdeen Angus £300; Aberdeen Angus £295; Belgian Blue £290; Aberdeen Angus £285; Hereford £280; Aberdeen Angus £280; Belgian Blue £240 and Aberdeen Angus £240.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £295; Belgian Blue £265; Aberdeen Angus £265; Belgian Blue £255; Limousin £210; Hereford £205; Limousin £200 and Hereford £180.