Dairy stock sells to £1,530 for a calved heifer at Kilrea Mart

A super entry of 240 calves and weanlings on Thursday, May 23 met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Dropped calves

Bull calves: S Kirkpatrick, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £540, £520, £445, £415, Aberdeen Angus £380, Limousin £360, Belgian Blue £358, Limousin £305; Magherafelt farmer, Belgian Blue £475; Kilrea farmer, Limousin £470, £420, Aberdeen Angus £415, Limousin £400, Aberdeen Angus £382, Friesian £270; Cookstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £450; R and D Irwin, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus £415, £350; Carnkirk Farms, Bushmills, Montbeliarde £365, £345, £300, £270; R Bell, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £350, £330; A Hartley, Moneymore, Belgian Blue £330, Charolais £300, £290, Limousin £250, Aberdeen Angus £250, Limousin £200; Maghera farmer, Fleckvieh £305; J Tannahill, Macosquin, Belgian Blue £305; J and I Jamison, Coleraine, Limousin £300; J Knox and Sons, Aghadowey, Aberdeen Angus £300, £290, Holstein £250; D Taylor, Finvoy, Belgian Blue £290, £282, £248, £240, Aberdeen Angus £230, Belgian Blue £227; W and I Whiteside, Limavady, Aberdeen Angus £270, Belgian Blue £227; K Cubitt, Rasharkin, Limousin £265; W Simpson, Cullybackey, Aberdeen Angus £265, £205; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £252, £225; R Freeman, Ballymoney, Limousin £250; J Huey, Armoy, Belgian Blue £248; W Wylie, Dunloy, Fleckvieh £242, £240; J McClelland, Limavady, Hereford £220 and J Sayers, Cloughmills, Aberdeen Angus £200.

Heifer calves: Kilrea farmer, Limousin £430, £380, Aberdeen Angus £380, Limousin £375, £350; S Kirkpatrick, Ballymoney, Belgian Blue £400, £390, Limousin £275; Randalstown farmer, Aberdeen Angus £365; Cookstown farmer, Belgian Blue £350, £325, Limousion £325; R and D Irwin, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus £350; D and J McKinney, Maghera, Aberdeen Angus £330, £300; W Andrew, Ballyclare, Limousin £320, £265; J and I Jamison, Coleraine, Limousin £315; A Hartley, Moneymore, Charolais £300, £295, £240; D Taylor, Finvoy, Belgian Blue £290, £220; Carnkirk Farms, Bushmills, Shorthorn beef £250; J Tannahill, Macosquin, Belgian Blue £240, £230; I Anderson, Rasharkin, Friesian £230; G I Wallace, Upperlands, Aberdeen Angus £225, £202; R Freeman, Ballymoney, Limousin £207 and Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £205.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £270.

Good demand for thick types

Weanlings/suckler calves: 55 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade. Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A small entry of fat lambs and ewes on Monday, May 27 met a steady trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £97.00 to 423 per kg.

Lambs: M Pollock, Coleraine, 21k, £88.80 (423); M Nesbitt, Kilrea, 21k, £87.80 (418); J Tannahill, Coleraine, 22k, £90 (409); A Parkhill, Ballymoney, 21.5k, £87.50 (407); R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin, 22k, £89 (405); F Crampsie, Limavady, 21k, £84.50 (402); N McClure, Ballymoney, 23k, £92.20 (401); W R Blair, Ballymoney, 21.5k, £86 (400); R and S McCahon, Aghadowey, 20k, £80 (400); S Mullan, Limavady, 23.5k, £93.50 (398) and A Lowry, Portglenone, 23k, £90.80 (395).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes sold to £87.50.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, May 28 met a super trade to a top of £1,530 for a calved heifer.

More stock required weekly.

D Torrens, Garvagh, calved heifer to £1,530 and M Harte, Pomeroy, calved heifer £1,400.

A good entry of 215 stock on Wednesday, May 29 at Kilrea met a sharper trade with quality stores in demand.

Steers sold to £1,520, heifers sold to £1,125 and fat cows sold to £1,160.

Fat cows: (flying trade - more required)

J Tohill, Kilrea, 550k Limousin £915 (166); W Chesney, Portglenone, 710k Limousin £1,160 (163), 750k, £1,055 (141); Ballymena farmer, 600k Limousin £955 (159); J and P McAuley, Ballymoney, 700k Charolais £1030 (147), 610k Simmental £840 (138), 770k Charolais £1,020 (133); I McFarlane, Dungiven, 700k Simmental £1,000 (143); E Houston, 650k Simmental £920 (142); G Weir, Toomebridge, 640k Saler £900 (141), 720k Limousin £950 (132), 600k Belgian Blue £780 (130); Draperstown farmer, 440k Charolais £610 (139); M McLeister, Portglenone, 520k Fleckvieh £715 (138); J Sherrard, Ballykelly, 1,000k Limousin £1,380 (138), 700k Fleckvieh £925 (132); Portglenone farmer, 820k Simmental £1,090 (133), 780k, £1,025 (131); B and P Hurrell, Randalstown, 700k Aberdeen Angus £900 (129); Ballycastle farmer, 520k Aberdeen Angus £660 (127); K and T Workman, Garvagh, 790k Hereford £1,000 (127); Claudy farmer, 630k Simmental £780 (124); J Thompson, Killaloo, 560k Simmental £675 (121); Kilrea farmer, 610k Holstein £740 (121); Toomebridge farmer, 660k Shorthorn £790 (120); Ballymena farmer, 710k Fleckvieh £855 (120); Rasharkin farmer, 950k Friesian £1,140 (120), 890k £1,010 (114), 810k, £925 (114); Upperlands farmer, 710k Friesian £835 (118); G I Wallace, Upperlands, 680k Friesian £790 (116) and Rasharkin farmer, 660k Ayrshire £750 (114).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required

J Adams, Coleraine, Limousin springing cow to £1,350; J Young, Ballymoney, Limousin cow with Blonde d'Aquitaine bull calf at foot to £1,340, Blonde d'Aquitaine cow with Blonde d'Aquitaine bull calf at foot to £1,300 and D Morrow, Coleraine, Hereford heifer with Charolais heifer calf at foot to £1,210.

Heifers: F Mullan, Ringsend, 250k Limousin £625 (250), 240k, £555 (231); D Taylor, Macosquin, 330k Charolais £785 (238), 410k, £870 (212), 380k, £750 (197); P Sloan, Rasharkin, 330k Limousin £745 (226), 300k, £660 (220); W Smyth, Limavady, 340k Stabiliser £750 (221), 300k, £635 (212), 330k, £685 (208), 350k, £720 (206); E Houston, Ballymena, 330k Charolais £720 (218), 370k Aberdeen Angus £790 (214); D Harbinson, Limavady, 260k Blonde d'Aquitaine £565 (217), 240k Charolais £510 (213), 320k, £675 (211), 210k, £420 (200); V Boyle, Dunloy, 320k Limousin £680 (213), 390k, £820 (210), 340k, £700 (206), 350k, £705 (201); Kilrea farmer, 500k Simmental £1,060 (212); R O’Mullan, Rasharkin, 400k Charolais £825 (206), 210k, £420 (200) and J Taylor, Ballymoney, 420k Charolais £850 (202), 510k, £1,025 (201).

Steers: S Rankin, Bushmills, 240k Hereford £620 (258); I Steele, Antrim, 260k Belgian Blue £670 (258), 370k, £800 (216); S and S Houston, Maghera, 300k Aberdeen Angus £740 (247), 300k Limousin £680 (227), 310k Aberdeen Angus £690 (223), 350k Limousin £720 (206), 330k Aberdeen Angus £665 (202), 320k, £640 (200); N Glass, Rasharkin, 380k Blonde d'Aquitaine £915 (241), 420k, £900 (214), 460k, £955 (208); A Paul, Maghera, 340k Charolais £775 (228), 290k Belgian Blue £625 (216); Kilrea farmer, 600k Aberdeen Angus £1,180 (197); Kilrea farmer, 770k Limousin £1520 (197) and Ballymoney farmer, 400k Fleckvieh £785 (196), 410k Aberdeen Angus £800 (195).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.