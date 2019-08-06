Dairy stock sells to £1360 at Markethill

Dairy stock sold to £1360 each at Markethill on Tuesday 6th August paid for a calved Ayrshire heifer from a Crumlin producer the same owner received £1200 for a calved Friesian heifer. In calf heifers sold at £1140, £1120 and £1100.

CULL COWS

The 90 cull cows sold in an excellent demand. Good quality beef bred cows sold from £130 to £179 per 100 kilos for 690k at £1245 followed by £163 per 100 kilos for 580k at £950. Fleshed friesians from £95 to £115 per 100 kilos for 550k at £645. Second quality Friesian cows from £80 to £90 and the poorest types from £60 to £75 per 100 kilos. Clean cattle sold to £181 for 420k at £1310. Young bulls sold to £156 for 1060k at £1655 followed by £180 per 100 kilos for a Char bull 860k at £1555. Aged bulls sold to £130 per 100 kilos for 1150k Char at £1495.

Cull cows: Cullyhanna farmer 696k £1245 £179.00; Cullyhanna farmer 582k £950 £163.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 596k £905 £152.00; Whitecross farmer 752k £1125 £150.00; Armagh farmer 706k £1045 £148.00; Belleeks farmer 794k £1155 £146.00; Dungannon farmer 588k £845 £144.00; Whitecross farmer 768k £1045 £136.00; Armagh farmer 758k £1015 £134.00.

Friesian cull cows: Scarva farmer 558k £645 £116.00; Keady farmer 596k £655 £110.00; Tynan farmer 724k £785 £108.00; Glenanne farmer 566k £595 £105.00; Collone farmer 662k £675 £102.00; Tynan farmer 732k £735 £100.00; WScarva farmer 638k £625 £98.00; Collone farmer 678k £655 £97.00.

CALVES

The 140 dropped calves continued to sell in an excellent demand. Good quality bulls sold from £250 to £390 paid for a 4 week old Lim followed by £360 for a 6 week old Lim. Good quality heifer calves sold from £210 to £310 paid for a 2 week Lim followed by £305 for 4 week old Lim.

Bull calves: Lim £390; Lim £360; Lim £350; Lim £350; Lim £320; Sim £285; BB £280.

Heifer calves: Lim £310; Lim £305; Lim £280; Ch £275; AA £255; Lim £250; Her £245; Her £235.