Dairy stock sells to a top of £1810 at Markethill

Dairy stock sold to a top of £1810 in Markethill on Tuesday 10th December paid for a calved 2nd calver from a Donacloney farmer.

The same owner received £1580 and £1520 for calved cows. A Loughgall producer sold 2 calved heifers at £1700 and £1440 each.

CULL COWS

The 120 cull cows sold in a noticeably firmer trade for the poorer quality cows. Beef bred cows sold from £130 to £180 per 100 kilos for 868k Lim at £1565 from an Annalong farmer. Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £107 to £120 per 100 kilos for 644k at £775 and up to £930 for 790k £119. Second quality Friesians sold in very stand demand from £90 to £100 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £65 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows: Annalong farmer 868k £1565 £180.00; Newry farmer 540k £935 £173.00; Donaghmore farmer 610k £995 £163.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 596k £835 £140.00; Markethill farmer 510k £695 £136.00; Keady farmer 630k £855 £135.00; Gilford farmer 668k £905 £135.00.

Friesian cull cows: Markethill farmer 644k £775 £120.00; Markethill farmer 790k £930 £118.00; Dromara farmer 682k £755 £111.00; Markethill farmer 620k £685 £110.00; Rathfriland farmer 646k £705 £109.00; Newry farmer 738k £805 £109.00; Bessbrook farmer 676k £725 £107.00; Armagh farmer 716k £765 £107.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 768k £815 £106.00.

CALVES

The 90 calves returned a steady demand. Good quality bulls from £220 to £320 for a 4 week old BB with heifers from £180 to £250 for a 2 week old AA.

Bull calves: BB £320; Lim£290; BB £270; AA £255; BB £250; BB £240; Lim £235; FKV £200.

Heifer calves: AA £250; SHB £245; AA £240; AA £220; AA £215; Lim £215; Her £180.

A dairy herd dispersal on behalf of a Richhill farmer returned an exceptionally good trade with top price of £3100 for a calved 3rd calver followed by £3000 for a calved 2nd calver. Calved heifers sold at £2700 with a further four calved heifers at £2500. A total of 45 lots sold from £1700 to £2480 each.

A dairy herd dispersal on behalf of a Co. Fermanagh farmer returned a very firm demand to a top of £2120 for a calved 3rd calver Friesian cow followed by £1900 for a calved 3rd calver Ayrshire cow others sold at £1860, £1780, £1720 with main demand from £1200 to £1600 each.