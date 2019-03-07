Dairy stock to 2,900gns twice at Dungannon

Freshly calved Holstein heifers and cows met a strong demand at the February Dungannon Dairy Sale hosted by Taaffe Auctions.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe confirmed a 96% clearance, with 89 lots selling to level at 1,900gns per head.

An entry of 2019 born heifer calves from the Taylor family’s Glastryfarm Herd, Kircubbin, topped at 670gns, with nine averaging 563gns each.

Hitting the headlines in both the show and sale rings was Glasson Bombo A Jodie from Philip and Simon Haffey’s herd based at Portadown. Sired by the Mountfield SSI DCY Mogul son Glasson Bombo ET, she secured the day’s supreme championship ribbons sponsored by Kilco, and sold for a joint top price of 2,900gns. Her dam was Glasson Asteroid T Jodie GP84-2yr.

Judge Gareth Smyth from the Ballyweaney Herd, Cloughmills, described the champion as medium sized heifer with great dairy strength. “She has fantastic legs and feet, and a phenomenal udder.”

Sharing the day’s top bid of 2,900gns was Glastryfarm Penmanship Ruth 56 from Will and Gareth Taylor’s herd at Kircubbin, County Down. This one is by Sandy Valley Penmanship, and is out of the home-bred Glastryfarm Ross Ruth 32 VG who averaged 10,264kgs at 4.8% butterfat and 3.22% protein in seven lactations.

Following close behind at 2,850gns was the honourable mention award winner Ardmore Galaxy Jill from William and James Crawford’s herd at Brookeborough. Sired by De Su Freddie Galaxy, she is bred from the EX classified Ardmore Satoga Jill who gave 9,100kgs at 4.41% butterfat and 3.10% protein in her fourth lactation.

The Crawford father and son team also secured the reserve championship award with Ardmore Deman Roxie. Sired by EDG Deman ET, her dam is Ardmore Saratoga Roxie EX91 LP50. This one changed hands for 2,700gns.

Next best at 2,680gns was Carrowcroft Afterburner M Jolee bred by Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore.

Sired by Sandyvalley Afterburner, this one is bred from Carrowcroft Mars Jolee VG87 who gave 11,685kgs at 3.62% butterfat and 3.21% protein in her second lactation.

The Patton family, Newtownards, realised 2,580gns for Ards Solaris G Danna. This potential eighth generation VG and EX female was sired by Seagull Bay MJ Solaris, and is out of Ards Goldday Danna EX.

Three lots came under the hammer at 2,520gns. First to go was the Crawford family’s third placed Ardmore Galaxy Jill 5, a potential eighth generation VG or EX female by De Su Freddie Galaxy.

Also selling at 2,520gns was Glastryfarm Octavian Diamond 135 from Will and Gareth Taylor; and the Patton family’s Ards Penmanship Lou Etta.

Cows topped at 2,380gns, paid to the Inch Genetics partnership based at Downpatrick.

Results from the judging ring:

Class 1, in-milk heifer: 1, and supreme champion, Philip and Simon Haffey, Glasson Bombo A Jodie by Glasson Bombo ET (Mountfield SSI DCY Mogul); 2, and honourable mention, W and J Crawford, Ardmore Galaxy Jill by De Su Freddie Galaxy; 3, W and J Crawford, Ardmore Galaxy Jill 5 by De Su Freddie Galaxy.

Class 2, in-milk heifer: 1, and reserve champion, W and J Crawford, Deman Roxie by EDG Deman; 2, Trevor Keatley, Aghyaran Doorman Glory by Val Bisson Doorman; 3, A and D Perry, Killane Sale Tina 19 by Killane Sale (De Su BKM McCutchen).

Class 3, cow in-milk: 1, R McLean and Sons, Relough Boastful Roxy 3 by Brycehome SS Boastful; 2, Inch Genetics, Inch Lineman Daphne by Comestar Lineman.