Dairy trade peaks at 3,600gns

Dairy cattle trade remains strong at Dungannon, with prices soaring to a top of 3,600gns at the October show and sale, writes Julie Hazelton.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe confirmed a 97% clearance for the pedigree heifers and cows on offer.

“We have milking stock to suit all systems, with prices at last month’s sale ranging from 1,300gns to a top of 3,600gns, and averaging 1,780gns per head,” he said.

Topping trade at 3,600gns was Newry Superstyle D Barbie ET, consigned by Jim and Charlotte Stevenson, and son James, from Kilkeel. Sired by Cogent DG Superstyle, she is bred from Newry Gold Barbie ET EX93 3E, who averaged 12,653kgs at 4.44% butterfat and 3.21% protein in three 305-day lactations. This third prize winner is bred from seven generations of VG and EX dams.

Second highest price of the day 3,050gns, was paid to brothers Austin and David Perry, Ahoghill, for the potential fifth generation VG/EX Killane Massey Flora 125. This one was sired by Co-op Bosside Massey, and is out of Killane Jacey Flora 119 VG86 – reserve champion at Dungannon October 2016 and sold to the Drumlee Herd for 2,320gns.

Two lots shared a price tag of 2,650gns. First to go was the pre-sale show’s honourable mention award winner Hilltara Mark Maude 6, from Sam and John McCormick’s herd in Bangor. Sired by the home-bred Toc Farm Goldsun son Hilltara Mark, she is bred from Hilltara Windbrook Maude 6 EX-2E. This potential ninth generation VG/EX heifer is calved five weeks and producing 31 litres of milk daily.

The McCormick duo also secured a bid of 2,650gns for Hilltara Doorsopen Bobby Joe. She is by Ladys Manor Doorsopen, and is out of Hilltara Galaxy Bobby Joe who averaged 9,693kgs at 4.12% butterfat and 3.12% protein in her second 305-day lactation.

Following close behind at 2,600gns was the potential sixth generation VG/EX Newry Corvette Primrose from the Stevenson family. Sired by Wiltor Corvette, her dam is the EX classified Newry Baxter Primrose who gave 11,481kgs at 4.19% butterfat and 3.06% protein in her fifth 305-day lactation.

Next best at 2,580gns was Carrowcroft Uno Ina bred by Geoffrey Patton from Carrowdore. Sired by Amighetti Numero Uno, her dam is Carrowcroft Santana Ina who gave 9,213kgs at 4.48% butterfat and 3.34% protein in her second 305-day lactation. This one is a potential twelfth generation VG/EX.

The pre-sale show was generously sponsored by Mason’s Animal Feeds, and judged by Richard Charles from the Beltonanean Herd based in Cookstown.

Securing the championship ribbons was Sam and John McCormick’s Hilltara Doorsopen Edwina. She calved six weeks earlier and is yielding 30 litres per day. Sired by Ladys Manor Doorsopen, her dam is Hilltara Fever Edwina VG88. This one changed hands at 2,320gns.

“The champion is a good cow. She is well balanced, walks well on good legs and feet, and has a superb rear udder,” said the judge.

Claiming the reserve championship was Beechview Brady Natasha exhibited by Holstein NI chairman Jason Booth, and father George, who run a 200-cow herd at Stewartstown. Sired by Butz Butler Atwood Brady, she is bred from Beechview Wyman Natasha. Calved less than two weeks and producing 29 litres, she sold for 2,550gns.

“The reserve champion is a real cow maker. She is well balanced, has a lovely udder, and carries herself really well.”

Other leading prices:

2,550gns – H Patton and Sons, Ards Donatellow Winnie by Mr OCD Robust Donatello.

2,480gns – SJ and C Stevenson, Newry CT Sam Barbie by Newry Chipped Tooth

2,450gns – S and J McCormick, Hilltara Doorman Meggie by Val Bisson Doorman.