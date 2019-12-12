Dairymaster parlour improves the efficiency at Frocess Holsteins

Modern technology has revolutionised the daily routine and will help to sustain the future profitability of the Gregg family’s North Antrim-based Frocess Holstein Herd.

From the outset Wallace Gregg’s aim was to improve labour and energy efficiency, and increase cow comfort and productivity, as well as provide a legacy for the next generation.

Wallace Gregg's new Dairymaster parlour is a 24:48 swing over with sequential baling and noise reducing variable speed vacuum control. Picture: Jule Hazelton

His investment included a new cubicle shed for the 165-cow herd, and a Dairymaster Swiftflo Swing parlour boasting the company’s unrivalled and advanced technology.

“Our old milking parlour dated back to 1976. It had been modified over the years to a ten-point swing over with jars. We milk twice-a-day and it was taking over six hours every day to milk the cows,” explained the Dale Farm supplier who produces around 1.5 million litres annually.

“Milking was becoming a laborious task, and the time had come to modernise the dairy unit.”

Wallace had no hesitation in opting for a Dairymaster parlour. “Local dealer, Cookstown Dairy Services, is located in Ballymoney, and I’ve heard great reports about their technology and the back-up service provided.

Glarryford dairy farmer Wallace Gregg is pictured with Gavin Connaughty from Cookstown Dairy Services. Picture: Julie Hazelton

“I managed to secure funding from Tier II of the Farm Business Improvement Scheme. The team at Cookstown Dairy Services supported me throughout the project, offering advice on planning and shed design. They liaised with my builder and the installation was straight forward.”

The new unit includes a 24:48 swing over parlour with sequential baling and noise reducing variable speed vacuum control. The Swiftflo Commander boxes represent a new level of intelligence and feature short-cut buttons for milking, feeding and drafting individual cows.

The touch screen unit is linked to Dairymaster’s farmer-friendly Milk Manager software which provides instant information. Cows are identified when entering the parlour using an auto ID ear tag, and the system communicates with the operator using Voice Assist technology.

Wallace added: “The parlour was commissioned on 8th August, and I am really impressed with the whole system. It is bright and spacious, the cows are willing to come in and are more content during milking. It features high-tech equipment and provides me with a wealth of herd management data.”

As the name suggests Swiftflow is designed to be labour efficient and have high utilisation of milking units. “It’s a fantastic working environment for both cows and farmer! We’ve reduced our milking time by half.”

“Udder health has also improved, and our bacto count is consistently low, thanks to the Cluster Cleanse technology which disinfects each individual cluster between milkings. This limits the risk of cross-contamination between cows and reduces mastitis.

”Milking and washing up takes just 90 minutes morning and evening. This has reduced time spent in the parlour, and has improved staff morale and our quality of life,” added Wallace who likes to spend his free-time on the sidelines supporting his children at their various sporting activities.

The Frocess Herd is also benefitting from Dairymaster’s MooMonitor+ heat detection system.This wireless cloud-based system uses neck collars to identify cows, and provides real-time information on cow behaviour – resting, feeding and rumination. It has been scientifically proven as one of the most accurate systems available, by studies at Kansas State University, and at the Teagasc Moorepark research facility in County Cork.

Wallace Gregg explained: “MooMonitor+ operates 24/7 and is very easy to use. I can access the information from my computer, or via an App on my tablet or mobile phone. The system sends alerts to my phone when it detects abnormal animal behaviour; or if I want to see a particular cow’s health/fertility record then I simply scan her collar using my smartphone.

“MooMonitor+ is an invaluable tool, as it detects heats that aren’t always visible, and can identify ailments quickly which allows early intervention and treatment, resulting in reduced veterinary costs and loss of production.”

The Frocess pedigree herd is split into two batches – high and low yielders. The high yielding cows are fed a total mixed ration formulated to provide maintenance plus 27 litres; while the stale and low yielding cows are fed for maintenance plus 12 litres.

Dairymaster’s in-parlour feeders deliver an 18% crude protein nut during milking. The ration is fed at a rate of 0.4kgs per litre, with a ceiling of 6kgs per head per visit.

“The feeders entice the cows into the parlour, and it takes just one minute and ten seconds to fill each side. The new system allows us to target concentrate levels depending on individual yields. Concentrate usage is down, but yields have increased.”

Wallace Gregg is also reducing energy costs with Swiftcool Duo, designed to capture waste heat from the milk cooling process and use it to heat water up to 55c. Dairymaster is recognised in 40 countries worldwide. Cookstown Dairy Services has been responsible for the sales, installation and support of Dairymaster equipment and technology for over 33 years.

"We are agents for Northern Ireland and the north east of the country, and pride ourselves on customer satisfaction. No job is too big or too small, and we provide in-depth knowledge on new shed and parlour design, as well as the upgrade and extension of existing parlours," said company director Sean Reid.

