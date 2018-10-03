Dale Farm supports ‘the cream of the crop’

Dale Farm Protein Milk has become the proud sponsor of the Elite Athlete Programme and leading Queen’s GAA teams, as well as the official dairy supplier to Queen’s Sport.

Along with the provision of funding, the sponsorship will see the company supply GAA Squads and athletes with Dale Farm Protein Milk, aiding athlete recovery following training and competition.

Speaking at the launch, Liz McLaughlin, Head of Queen’s Sport stated: “To maintain a high-quality service provision for high performing students, Queen’s Sport has adopted a support system which is designed around each individual student, based on athletic and personal development.

“We have launched a new strategy, which will focus on student wellbeing and performance. We also aim to work with local partners who compliment this outlook and help us to sustain student sport at all levels. Aligning ourselves to a major local company like Dale Farm, who is also providing our students with a healthy product, is important for an overall healthy campus ethos.”

Speaking at the announcement, Caroline Martin, Head of Corporate Marketing at Dale Farm said: “For many years Dale Farm has been powering top teams and athletes at both professional and grassroots levels, and we are delighted today to announce Dale Farm Protein Milk as the official sponsor of Queen’s Elite Athlete Programme and Gaelic games.

“As the largest UK farmer-owned dairy co-operative, we have always placed a strong emphasis on supporting sport and have continued to invest in our protein-based nutrition dairy products,” Caroline said.

As part of its sponsorship Dale Farm will become the Official Dairy Supplier to Queen’s Sport.