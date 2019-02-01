Dale Farm to bring Wheyhey products across Ireland

Dairy cooperative Dale Farm has partnered with Wheyhey, creators of naturally sugar free, high protein ice cream, as well as other treats, to act as its exclusive ice cream distributor in Ireland.

Dale Farm will use its extensive ice cream distribution network across convenience and supermarket stores in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, to bring Wheyhey to more consumers in the marketplace.

Wheyhey was born in 2013 with the vision to combine great taste with real health benefits and now creates a range of naturally sugar-free, high in protein treats.

Wheyhey’s forward-thinking approach has helped secure significant product listings within leading UK and European grocers. The company rapidly gained several prestigious industry accolades including Start-Up of the Year at the High Potential Business Awards 2016, being named a ‘Trailblazer brand’ by Food Vision & Unilever Foundry and securing a place on Silicon Valley-based Thrive accelerator programme for emerging food tech businesses. This strategic partnership with Dale Farm will help the company gain further market share in Ireland.

Speaking about the partnership, Nigel Cairns, Dale Farm Ice Cream Commercial Director, said:

“We’re delighted to help bring Wheyhey products to more consumers across Ireland. Not only are Wheyhey ice creams excellent quality and extremely innovative, they answer a very real need for consumers seeking low sugar, high protein snack choices – a trend that continues to grow year on year.”

Damien Kennedy, co-founder of Wheyhey, added: “Having a distribution partner in Ireland with an established retail network such as Dale Farm will help bring our products into more consumers’ hands and, we believe, will help deliver valuable growth in the Irish market.”