Danske Bank support for European Rally

Danske Bank has expressed its continued support for the YFCU European Rally at the launch which was recently held at the iconic Dark Hedges, Ballymoney.

This year the rally team includes Hannah Kirkpatrick, Kilraughts YFC, Brooks Allen, Collone YFC, Elaine Paisley, Straid YFC and Stuart Mills, Moneymore YFC, along with YFCU President, James Speers who will be attending the rally as team leader.

Each year the European Rally is organised by Rural Youth Europe which functions as an umbrella for youth organisations working to promote and activate young people in the countryside.

The rally will take place from 12 August – 19 August and the theme this year will be “The Year of Youth – A World of Opportunities”. This aims to improve rural young people’s opportunities of active participation in the society.

The launch meeting, held at Gracehill House, Ballymena was attended by Danske Bank representatives Robert McCullough, Head of Agribusiness and Carol McMullan, Agribusiness Manager North. Also attending from YFCU were James Speers, YFCU President along with members of the YFCU European Rally team.

Commenting following the launch, Robert McCullough said: “We have been proud to support the YFCU European Rally team for four decades giving so many members the opportunity to participate in this important annual event. We are delighted, as a Platinum Sponsor of the YFCU, to again support the European Rally which will be held in Scotland this year allowing the Association to showcase all that is good about YFCU and NI rural youth.

“I have no doubt that the team members will enjoy and benefit from this cultural, educational and sporting exchange with lasting friendships made across all of the participating European rural youth groups.”

Robert also congratulated the YFCU members who were successful in getting onto the European Rally team.

On behalf of Danske Bank he wished Hannah, Brooks, Elaine and Stuart well and commented that James and the team would be excellent ambassadors for their clubs, the Association and Northern Ireland.

YFCU President James Speers added: “This week long adventure is the perfect chance to link up with other youth organisations in Europe and greatly strengthen the network of rural youth groups throughout Europe. It enables members to share best practice, attend workshops and learn more about farming across Europe.”

​James continued: “I would like to thank Danske Bank for their continued support and commitment to YFCU as one of our key platinum sponsors. Danske Bank support and sponsor a number of YFCU events throughout the year. This greatly contributes to the range of activities and competitions we offer members and adds vibrancy to our programme of events.

“Their continued sponsorship has allowed us to be represented at the European Rally again this year.”