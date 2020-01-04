Date set for annual Loughbrickland Charity Tractor Run

The 2020 annual Charity Tractor, Truck & 4x4 Run will take place on Saturday 25 January at the Sir Henry Wilson Memorial Hall in Loughbrickland with proceeds in aid of Kidney Care UK.

A new, exciting and extended 10 mile route has been planned for this year’s run which will see the finishing line move to The Boulevard at The Outlet Park in Banbridge.

Commenting organiser Raymond Fegan said: “Every year our tractor run has grown from strength to strength. In planning our fifth annual event we are absolutely delighted by the support we receive from entrants and enthusiasts from right across Northern Ireland and further afield!

“This year we will be opening registration at the Memorial Hall from 11am followed by a warming Breakfast Bap and Tea/Coffee in the Hall before the vehicles set off.

“We are always conscious about our responsibility to the local community and thankful for the tremendous support we receive for an event which is now into its sixth successful year.

“Each vehicle entry will be £10 which includes Breakfast Bap and Tea/Coffee and also one raffle ticket entry with the chance to win exciting goodies from The Boulevard! Additional raffle tickets are priced at £5 each and are available from the Hall throughout December and January and also at registration on the morning of the Tractor Run.

“At registration each entrant will also receive a book of discount vouchers for use in selected stores at The Boulevard and a voucher kindly sponsored by Moe’s Grill for tea/coffee at The Boulevard after the tractor run. We are thankful for the wonderful support which we are receiving from the Management and retail outlets.”

Also commenting former Upper Bann MLA Jo-Anne Dobson who is Kidney Care UK Charity Ambassador said: “I’m really looking forward to once again being part of an amazing event which is always guaranteed to be a superb family fun day out and am so excited by the super new partnership with The Boulevard.

“I want to say a massive thank you to Raymond and the Sir Henry Wilson Memorial Hall Committee for their support for local kidney patients by choosing Kidney Care UK.

“As a charity we provide dedicated emotional and financial support to local kidney patients and their families at what can be the most difficult times in their lives.

“Our continued life-saving and life-enhancing work would not be possible without this terrific support from the heart of the community for which we are truly thankful.

“Get that date into your calendar and I look forward to seeing you there!”

Also commenting Chris Nelmes, Retail Director at The Boulevard said: “The team at The Boulevard are delighted to partner with Loughbrickland Tractor Road Run, supporting the local community is a key part of The Boulevard’s ethos. We are looking forward to welcoming all the supporters on site and are happy to sponsor prizes to raise vital funds for Kidney Care UK.”

The proceeds from this year’s charity tractor run will support kidney patient across Northern Ireland through Kidney Care UK and the Sir Henry Wilson Memorial Hall.