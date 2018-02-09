Date set for annual Ulster Federation awards evening

The annual presentation awards night for the Ulster Federation takes place on Friday, March 2, at 7.30pm.
It is also the presentation of the most sought after award, within the IHU, the Millar Gold Cup.
This year’s winners are Carter Bros – Drogheda Invitation. The Old Bird Fancier Of The Year is T & K Mawhinney - Lagan Valley. The Young Bird Fanciers Of The Year are Kennedy & Lyons – Lagan Valley.
The venue for this year’s event has been changed and this year it will be held at the Beechlawn Hotel, Dunmurry.
A full list of all the 2017 award winners is as follows. I would like to personally congratulate all the winners.
The Ulster Fed AGM will be held at the Balmoral Hotel on Wednesday, February 21, at 7.30pm.
TROPHY WINNERS 2017
Old Bird Fancier Of The Year - T & K Mawhinney – L/Valley
Y/B Bird Fancier Of The Year - Kennedy & Lyons – L/Valley
Penzance C.Ship - M & M McGuigan
Penzance Two Bird Average - P J Martin & Tabb
Skibbereen Y/B Derby - Fegan & McAdorey
Skibbereen Y/B Derby R/U - Mc Gann Bros
Talbenny Y/B Derby - J & L Smyth
Talbenny Y/B Derby R/U - J & L Smyth
Skibbereen O/B C/Ship - Johnston Bros
Skibbereen O/B C/Ship - Johnston Bros
Fermoy Five Bird C/Ship - Kennedy & Lyons
Fermoy Five Bird C/Ship R/U - Kennedy & Lyons
Talbenny Old Bird - J & J McAlorum
Talbenny Old Bird - T & K Mawhinney
Bude Old Bird - J & J Mcalorum
Penzance Old Bird - M & M McGuigan
I.H.U. Merit Award - Spence Bros
I.H.U. Merit Award - R Ward & Brothers
Old Bird Fed Winners - 2017
Kildare - A & A Ferran
Kildare - T & K Mawhinney
Thurles - J Ward & Son
Fermoy - T & L Cooke
Skibbereen - Johnston Bros
Talbenny - J & J McAlorum
Talbenny - T & K Mawhinney
Bude - J & J McAlorum
Fermoy - Fegan & McAdorey
Penzance - M & M Mc Guigan
Young Bird Fed Winners - 2017
Navan - P & K McCarthy
Navan - Kennedy & Lyons
Kildare - Kennedy & Lyons
Thurles - Smyth & Bittles
Thurles - J Kennedy & Son
Fermoy- Kennedy & Lyons
Fermoy - S P Haughey
Talbenny - J & L Smyth
Kildare - J & J McAlorum
Fermoy - Kennedy & Lyons
Skibbereen - Fegan & McAdorey
OBITUARY
Joe Dillon: It is with a heavy heart and sincere sadness that I report to the fancy of the sad passing of Mr Joe Dillon - Andersonstown RPC. Joe loved his beloved sport and will be sadly missed by all of his fancier friends. Sincere condolences to the entire Dillon family circle at this sad time. New Kid On The Block
BEREAVEMENT SALE
The birds of the late John McAuley – Horseshoe HPS – will be auctioned on Saturday 10th February at 2pm. Birds on view from 1pm in Larne & Dist Clubrooms. Bloodlines on offer Heremans Ceusters & Fernlea Lofts (D & J Campbell). Also on offer ETS Timing System plus hampers. All proceeds to McMillan Cancer Care.