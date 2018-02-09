Date set for annual Ulster Federation awards evening

The annual presentation awards night for the Ulster Federation takes place on Friday, March 2, at 7.30pm.

It is also the presentation of the most sought after award, within the IHU, the Millar Gold Cup.

This year’s winners are Carter Bros – Drogheda Invitation. The Old Bird Fancier Of The Year is T & K Mawhinney - Lagan Valley. The Young Bird Fanciers Of The Year are Kennedy & Lyons – Lagan Valley.

The venue for this year’s event has been changed and this year it will be held at the Beechlawn Hotel, Dunmurry.

A full list of all the 2017 award winners is as follows. I would like to personally congratulate all the winners.

The Ulster Fed AGM will be held at the Balmoral Hotel on Wednesday, February 21, at 7.30pm.

TROPHY WINNERS 2017

Old Bird Fancier Of The Year - T & K Mawhinney – L/Valley

Y/B Bird Fancier Of The Year - Kennedy & Lyons – L/Valley

Penzance C.Ship - M & M McGuigan

Penzance Two Bird Average - P J Martin & Tabb

Skibbereen Y/B Derby - Fegan & McAdorey

Skibbereen Y/B Derby R/U - Mc Gann Bros

Talbenny Y/B Derby - J & L Smyth

Talbenny Y/B Derby R/U - J & L Smyth

Skibbereen O/B C/Ship - Johnston Bros

Fermoy Five Bird C/Ship - Kennedy & Lyons

Fermoy Five Bird C/Ship R/U - Kennedy & Lyons

Talbenny Old Bird - J & J McAlorum

Talbenny Old Bird - T & K Mawhinney

Bude Old Bird - J & J Mcalorum

Penzance Old Bird - M & M McGuigan

I.H.U. Merit Award - Spence Bros

I.H.U. Merit Award - R Ward & Brothers

Old Bird Fed Winners - 2017

Kildare - A & A Ferran

Kildare - T & K Mawhinney

Thurles - J Ward & Son

Fermoy - T & L Cooke

Skibbereen - Johnston Bros

Talbenny - J & J McAlorum

Talbenny - T & K Mawhinney

Bude - J & J McAlorum

Fermoy - Fegan & McAdorey

Penzance - M & M Mc Guigan

Young Bird Fed Winners - 2017

Navan - P & K McCarthy

Navan - Kennedy & Lyons

Kildare - Kennedy & Lyons

Thurles - Smyth & Bittles

Thurles - J Kennedy & Son

Fermoy- Kennedy & Lyons

Fermoy - S P Haughey

Talbenny - J & L Smyth

Kildare - J & J McAlorum

Fermoy - Kennedy & Lyons

Skibbereen - Fegan & McAdorey

OBITUARY

Joe Dillon: It is with a heavy heart and sincere sadness that I report to the fancy of the sad passing of Mr Joe Dillon - Andersonstown RPC. Joe loved his beloved sport and will be sadly missed by all of his fancier friends. Sincere condolences to the entire Dillon family circle at this sad time. New Kid On The Block

BEREAVEMENT SALE

The birds of the late John McAuley – Horseshoe HPS – will be auctioned on Saturday 10th February at 2pm. Birds on view from 1pm in Larne & Dist Clubrooms. Bloodlines on offer Heremans Ceusters & Fernlea Lofts (D & J Campbell). Also on offer ETS Timing System plus hampers. All proceeds to McMillan Cancer Care.