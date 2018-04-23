Dates are set for HYB stockjudging

The Northern Ireland Holstein Young Breeders’ Club has outlined the dates for its forthcoming stockjudging and linear competitions.

Heather Martin, secretary, NIHYB said: “We have organised three venues for this year’s competition. Members are reminded that they must attend at least two of the practices in order to qualify for the UK competition which takes place at the HYB Weekend Rally/Competition Day which takes place in East Midlands from 3rd to 5th August.

“Our events kick off next week. The first stockjudging practice takes place at the Stewart family’s Quinton Herd in Portaferry. This is an excellent opportunity for HYB members to test their judging skills and view the noted Quinton Herd.

“A warm welcome is extended to all new and existing HYB members, and we look forward to a good turnout.”

The Holstein Young Breeders’ Club is open to enthusiastic individuals aged between four and 26-years-old, with an interest in learning more about the Holstein breed.

Dates for the diary include:

Saturday, 28th April – Stockjudging and linear competition at the Stewart family’s Quinton Herd, 22 Quinton Bay Road, Portaferry, Co Down, BT22 1QB – 11am.

Tuesday, 8th May – Stockjudging competition at Cyril and Martin Millar’s farm (Millar’s Herd), 155 Castlerow Road, Coleraine, Co Londonderry, BT51 3RW – 8pm.

Tuesday, 12th June – Stockjudging at the Haffey family’s Kilvergan Herd, 83 Kilvergan Road, Lurgan, Co Armagh, BT66 6LJ – 8pm.

Saturday, 18th August – 16th annual Multi-Breed Dairy Calf Show, Ballymena Mart – 10am.

19th to 21st October – All Breeds All Britain Calf Show, East of England Arena, Peterborough.

A clipping, calf handling, and field to foto workshop will also take place later in the year. The date and venue will be confirmed in due course.

Holstein UK has recently changed its membership form. All members are advised to update their membership by logging on to www.holstein-uk.org/hyb/hyb-membership-form.

Follow Northern Ireland HYB on Facebook, or contact club secretary Heather Martin on mobile: 07845 055576.