David Salkeld appointed chairman of Wensleydale Dairy Products Ltd

The Wensleydale Creamery, the famous cheese-maker set in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, have appointed David Salkeld as its new chairman to help spearhead further growth for the iconic Wensleydale Creamery brand.

With over 25 years of director-level food and dairy leadership experience, Mr Salkeld joins from his role as chief executive at convenience food manufacturer Symingtons, where he led the turnaround of the business, driving acquisitions and leading a major brand development programme.

David was also previously managing director of Northern Dairies, a market leader in the liquid milk market, and chief executive officer at Arla Foods, leading the team that turned around the company’s performance in the UK, driving the growth of three of the Top 100 UK Brands, Lurpak, Anchor and Cravendale.

Home of the famous Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese, which is protected with European Protected Food Name status, The Wensleydale Creamery is globally renowned for its award winning traditional cheese-making skills, as well as bringing innovation to the world of dairy products.

Sourcing milk from over 40 local farms and contributing more than £12 million to its deeply rural local economy through milk payments, wages and purchases, the business employs over 230 staff across two sites, and currently supplies a broad range of retailers and manufacturers across the UK, as well as exporting to countries across the globe.

David Hartley, managing director at The Wensleydale Creamery, said: “We’re delighted to welcome David to The Wensleydale Creamery. A demonstrated leader with a wealth of experience, David will be instrumental in our future as he helps us to develop strategic opportunities; bringing new thinking and guidance to assist in the development and delivery of our ambitious growth strategy.

“We’re confident David’s appointment will bring real insight and benefits to all of The Creamery’s stakeholders.

“We also want to say a big thank you to Matthew Gribbin for all his hard work and support which has been key to our development over the last 10 years.”

A true Yorkshire success story, The Wensleydale Creamery is looking forward to a strong start to 2018, following a recent £5 million investment in its new dairy and cheese-making facilities.

Recognising opportunities for growth in all of its key business areas, it is continuing to invest in people, product and process innovation.

David Salkeld, the newly appointed chairman of Wensleydale Dairy Products Ltd, commented: “It’s fantastic to join such a strong team at the creamery and I’m delighted to come on board as chairman.

“It’s no secret that the dairy industry is a really challenging one, and we will continue to work hand-in-hand with all partners to ensure that we are focussed to deliver, and maximise the wealth of opportunities that are available domestically and abroad.”

For more information on The Wensleydale Creamery and the range of products please visit www.wensleydale.co.uk.