DCNI Sports & Exercise Nutrition award

Justin Kelly from Lisnaskea is the worthy recipient of The Dairy Council for Northern Ireland ‘Sports Nutrition Award’ which is given to the Ulster University student who receives the highest mark in their MSc in Sports and Exercise Nutrition.

Speaking about the award Justin commented: “I don’t want to sound as if I’m milking it... but I’m extremely proud and honoured to be the recipient of the Dairy Council’s Sports Nutrition Award! It has topped off what has been a challenging but very enjoyable year returning to Ulster University. The MSc Sport and Exercise Nutrition course has equipped me with the knowledge and skills required to pursue my career ambition of working as a performance nutritionist in elite sport.”

MSc Course Director at Ulster University, Dr Angela Carlin added: “This is a wonderful achievement for Justin and just reward for his hard work and commitment throughout the MSc. We wish him all the best in his future career.”

Commenting on the award Dr Mike Johnston, MBE Dairy Council Chief Executive said, “We are delighted to be working with the School of Sport and through this award wish to encourage excellence in research and in the education of the sports and exercise nutritionists of tomorrow. I would like to congratulate Justin and look forward to seeing the next batch of talented students coming through the course in 2019.”