Deadline looms for competition

Northern Ireland farmers have until April 16 to have a chance to win a prize of up to £1,000 in NFU Mutual’s Tidy Farmyard Awards.

Launched to promote farmyard safety on Northern Ireland’s farms, NFU Mutual’s Tidy Farmyard Awards 2018 offer cash prizes to farmers who have addressed common hazards in their farmyards.

Successful entrants will be recognised at county level, with winners from each county going through to the final. There will be a £1,000, £500 and £300 for the Northern Ireland’s first, second, and third place winners respectively. Other finalists will receive a £100 runners up prize.

Farmers can nominate themselves – and neighbours, family members and friends can also make nominations.

To enter, farmers need to provide photographs showing how common farmyard hazards have been addressed to reduce the risk of an accident.

These are:

q How the farm and farmhouse are separated

q How machinery and equipment is stored

q Are signage, warnings and marked routes in place

q Have potentially dangerous areas been fenced off

“We’ve launched the awards to highlight how steps can be taken to reduce the risk of a farmyard accident,” said Martin Malone, NFU Mutual Manager for Northern Ireland.

“From our position as the main insurer of Northern Ireland farmers, NFU Mutual staff all too often see the devastating consequences of farmyard accidents –which can involve family members including children as well as farmers themselves and their employees.

“Because most of our farms are homes as well as a workplace, there’s always a risk that we can become complacent about the hazards of large machinery working close to homes and children so we’re highlighting the risk through an award scheme which will reward farmers who have made a real effort to address the problem.”

Award judges are: Stephanie Berkeley, Farm Safety Foundation; Barclay Bell, President UFU; Malcolm Downey, HSENI; Martin Malone, NFU Mutual Manager for Northern Ireland.

Details of the award and how to apply are on a dedicated page on NFU Mutual’s website: www.nfumutual.co.uk/campaigns/tidy-farmyard-awards/

The award winners will be announced at an awards ceremony taking place at the Balmoral show in May.