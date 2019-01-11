December milk prices from Lakeland and Glanbia

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland Dairies has held its milk price at 26.5 pence per litre plus an out of season bonus of 3 ppl for December milk supplies.

While global markets continue to be volatile, the ongoing EU sale of stocks from intervention provides a reasonable level of stability at the start of the year.

A spokesperson said Lakeland Dairies will continue to pay the highest possible milk price in line with market conditions.

Meanwhile, Glanbia will pay its Member milk suppliers 32 cent per litre (cpl) including VAT for December manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein. This is unchanged from the November price.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) has maintained its base milk price for December at 30 cpl including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. In addition, Glanbia Co-op will make a support payment to Members of 2 cpl including VAT.

The Glanbia Ireland base price and the Glanbia Co-op support payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

Glanbia Chairman Martin Keane said: “The recent sale of Skim Milk Powder out of intervention is welcome as it has almost eliminated the stock overhang and improves market sentiment. However, Brexit and global trade tensions continue to create some uncertainly around market direction.”